Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty deride Scheduled Castes in TV shows; booked

ANI
Published : Dec 23, 2017, 12:43 pm IST
Updated : Dec 23, 2017, 12:46 pm IST

They have been accused of humiliating and insulting the Scheduled Castes by using the word 'bhangi' in separate TV shows.

Earlier on Friday, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) had sought a reply from the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and the police commissioners of Delhi and Mumbai over complaints lodged against the actors. (Photo: PTI)
Mumbai: A complaint has been registered against Bollywood actor Salman Khan and actress Shilpa Shetty in Mumbai's Andheri Police station for allegedly using a derogatory word against the Scheduled Castes in TV shows.

Earlier on Friday, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) had sought a reply from the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and the police commissioners of Delhi and Mumbai over complaints lodged against them.

The NCSC had asked to file a reply on the action taken against the actors as per the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Prevention of Atrocities Act, 2015, within a week.

The commission issued the notice after it received a complaint from an ex-chairman of the Delhi Commission for Safai Karamcharis, Harnam Singh.

Singh, in his complaint, said that the actors used the word 'bhangi' in TV shows which clearly insults the entire Valmiki community of the world.

Salman had used the word during the promotion of his film 'Tiger Zinda Hai', while referring to his dancing skills.

Shilpa had reportedly used the word to describe how she looks at home.  

