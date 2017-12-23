The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Dec 24, 2017

India, All India

Post-fodder scam verdict, Lalu evokes Mandela, Martin Luther, cries foul

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 23, 2017, 7:51 pm IST
Updated : Dec 23, 2017, 7:56 pm IST

Ex-CM of Bihar's tweets called the verdict a result of biased propaganda against him and said he is confident that truth will prevail.

The RJD leader, tweeting after his conviction in the fodder scam verdict, said that Mandela and his likes wouldn't have been treated in the same manner if they had 'failed in their efforts.' (Photo: PTI)
 The RJD leader, tweeting after his conviction in the fodder scam verdict, said that Mandela and his likes wouldn't have been treated in the same manner if they had 'failed in their efforts.' (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: After a special CBI court convicted former Bihar chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in a fodder scam case on Saturday, Lalu took to Twitter and evoked names of leaders Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther and Babasaheb Ambedkar.

The RJD leader, tweeting after his conviction in the fodder scam verdict, said that Mandela and his likes wouldn't have been treated in the same manner if they had "failed in their efforts".

On Saturday, a CBI court found Lalu guilty in one of the four fodder scam cases.

In a series of tweets, the former chief minister of Bihar called the verdict a result of biased propaganda against him and said he is confident that the truth will prevail.

The leader made a comparison between the "ruling class and the "ruled class" and said that the former has always detested any voice of dissent from the latter.

"Powerful people and powerful classes always managed to divide society into ruling and the ruled classes. And whenever anyone from the lower hierarchy challenged this unjust order, they would be deliberately punished", he tweeted.

He also accused BJP of distorting the public perception against the opposition with an aim to garner votes.

Tags: lalu prasad yadav, fodder scam, lalu's conviction, twitter, bjp, rashtriya janata dal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

