The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Dec 23, 2017 | Last Update : 11:52 PM IST

India, All India

Legal battle to continue, will move HC, says RJD after Lalu's conviction

PTI
Published : Dec 23, 2017, 6:13 pm IST
Updated : Dec 23, 2017, 6:23 pm IST

RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad said that beside fighting it legally, the party would go to the people and fight it politically.

Special CBI court on Saturday convicted RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, and 15 others in the case pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from Deogarh treasury between 1991 and 1994. (Photo: PTI)
 Special CBI court on Saturday convicted RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, and 15 others in the case pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from Deogarh treasury between 1991 and 1994. (Photo: PTI)

Ranchi: Senior RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh said that the party would move the high court against a special CBI court order convicting party chief Lalu Prasad in a fodder scam case on Saturday. 

Special judge Shivpal Singh acquitted former chief minister Jagannath Mishra, but convicted Prasad, also a former chief minister, and 15 others in the case pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from Deogarh treasury between 1991 and 1994.

 Soon after the verdict, a post on Lalu Prasad's Twitter handle read, "Powerful people and powerful classes always managed to divide society into ruling and the ruled classes. And whenever anyone from the lower hierarchy challenged this unjust order, they would be deliberately punished."

"The legal fight will continue," Raghuvansh Prasad told reporters outside the special CBI court in Ranchi reacting to the conviction of the RJD chief, he said.

"We will move the high court. There is no other alternative," he said, adding that beside fighting it legally, the party would go to the people and fight it politically.

Senior RJD leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui, a confidant of Lalu Prasad, said it was not right to comment on a judgement but the people were discussing how it is freedom for some people and jail for others in the same case.

"The layman is asking why it is jail for some and freedom for others? It is baffling how the BJP and JD(U) had predicted the verdict. This has created confusion among the people also," he said.

"The case was on excess withdrawal from Deogarh treasury. Laluji has been charged with connivance as he was the finance minister then - the charge is not direct. The withdrawal had been taking place since 1977. There were several chief ministers who were in charge of the finance department when Laluji was not the finance minister or the chief minister so why is he being singled out?" Siddiqui asked.

"Laluji's going to jail is not new for RJD. He had been sent to jail on earlier occasions and every time RJD bounced back with double the strength. That is why we are still number one in Bihar," he said.

The party was waiting to know the quantum of punishment to Lalu Prasad to be pronounced on January 3 and would then decide its course of action, Sidiqqui added.

Tags: lalu prasad yadav, rjd says legal fight will continue, rjd says will move to high court, court acquits lalu yadav in fodder scam
Location: India, Jharkhand, Ranchi

MOST POPULAR

1

Year-ender 2017: The ‘Brand Wars’ in the tech universe

2

Baby girl gets to hear her mum's voice for first time in Christmas miracle

3

California fires largest in state history, kills 2, burns down 700 homes

4

Rajasthan: BJP MLA's son lands peon job at Assembly, Cong cries foul

5

Tiger Zinda Hai first day collection: Salman Khan's film takes a brilliant start

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham