BJP’s film franchise would be ‘Lie Hard’, mocks Rahul

Saturday, Dec 23, 2017 | Last Update : 11:53 PM IST
Rahul is expected to visit Gujarat's Somnath temple on Saturday ahead of a review meeting with newly-elected MLAs and party workers.
New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday mocked at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said if the party had a film franchise it would be called 'Lie Hard'.
"If BJP had a film franchise it would be called Lie Hard #BJPLieHard #BJPLies #HowManyBJPLies," Gandhi Tweeted.
Meanwhile, Rahul is expected to visit Gujarat's Somnath temple on Saturday ahead of a review meeting with newly-elected MLAs and party workers following Gujarat assembly election results.
After his Somnath Temple visit on November 29, a controversy erupted after Rahul's name along with senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel was allegedly mentioned as non-Hindus in the visitor book of the temple.