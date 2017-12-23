BJP’s film franchise would be ‘Lie Hard’, mocks Rahul

Rahul is expected to visit Gujarat's Somnath temple on Saturday ahead of a review meeting with newly-elected MLAs and party workers.

A controversy erupted after Rahul Gandhi and Ahmed Patel visited Somnath Temple on Nov 29, where their names were allegedly mentioned as non-Hindus in temple’s visitor book. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday mocked at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said if the party had a film franchise it would be called 'Lie Hard'.

If BJP had a film franchise it would be called Lie Hard #BJPLieHard #BJPLies #HowManyBJPLies — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 23, 2017

Meanwhile, Rahul is expected to visit Gujarat's Somnath temple on Saturday ahead of a review meeting with newly-elected MLAs and party workers following Gujarat assembly election results.

After his Somnath Temple visit on November 29, a controversy erupted after Rahul's name along with senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel was allegedly mentioned as non-Hindus in the visitor book of the temple.