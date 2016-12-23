Friday, Dec 23, 2016 | Last Update : 05:50 AM IST

India, All India

Norway kid case: Sushma Swaraj seeks information

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 23, 2016, 3:14 am IST
Updated : Dec 23, 2016, 4:08 am IST

“I have asked Indian ambassador in Norway to send me a report,” Ms Swaraj tweeted.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (Photo: PTI)
 External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday sought a report from Indian ambassador in Norway on the allegations made by an Indian couple that the Norwegian authorities have taken away their five-year-old child on frivolous complaint of abuse.

“I have asked Indian ambassador in Norway to send me a report,” Ms Swaraj tweeted. BJP leader Vijay Jolly had written to her and the Indian ambassador in Norway after the couple sought his help in getting back the custody of their child.

According to reports, the child was taken from his kindergarten school on December 13 without the parents being informed and is being kept at a children’s welfare home some 150 km away from Norwegian capital Oslo.

When contacted, the Norwegian embassy spokesperson was quoted by news agencies as saying, “The embassy became aware of this case yesterday evening. We have asked relevant authorities in Norway to provide us with further information, and are awaiting their response.”

MEA officials were quoted as saying, “Our embassy officials in Oslo have spoken to the boy’s father Anil Kumar Sharma and extended full support. However, Mr Sharma informed the mission that he has hired a lawyer to represent him in the case.”

In his letter to Indian envoy Debraj Pradhan, Mr Jolly had raised concern on “forcible custody” of the boy Aryan by the Child Welfare Department of Norway on “baseless and fabricated complaint” in Oslo on December 13. Mr Sharma is a member of “Overseas Friends of BJP”.

Mr Jolly said he has received a call from a senior MEA official saying that help will be given to the Indian couple. This is the third case since 2011 when children have been taken away from their Indian-origin parents by the authorities in Norway on the grounds of abuse.

In 2011, a three-year-old and a one-year-old were separated from their parents, prompting the then UPA government to take up the issue with Norway. According to reports, the Norwegian court later allowed the children to be reunited with their parents. In December 2012, an Indian couple was jailed on charges of ill treatment of their children, 7 and 2 years.

Later, they were sent to their grandparents in Hyderabad.

Tags: sushma swaraj, mea, norway
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Video: Qatar girl buys zoo to release birds

2

Gujarat 'don' Abdul Latif's son wants to take Raees makers to court

3

Shahid Afridi expresses sadness about detention of his fan in India

4

Death threats make 'Eye to Eye' singer Tahir Shah leave Pakistan

5

China: Principal penalized for organizing outdoor exam

more

Editors' Picks

Although Shehzad is considered to be one of the most talented batsmen in the country, he has been dropped by the Pakistan selectors due to indiscipline. (Photo: AFP)

Ahmed Shehzad draws flak for Virat Kohli comparison

Rishi Kapoor was seen in 'Kapoor & Sons' earlier this year.

Rishi rips Twitterati apart for mocking Saifeena's baby's name

The parent's of Theo Ormondi donated his lungs to a five-month-old girl and a young adult after their son died due to a sudden illness. (Photo: AFP)

41-day-old UK baby becomes youngest lung donor

United Nations Security Council. (Photo: AP/File)

Need to act against LeT, JeM, their supporters: India tells UN

Priyanka will be seen in 'Baywatch' next year.

Priyanka Chopra named Assam tourism brand ambassador for two years

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Numerous Bollywood stars were present at the launch of Esha Amin's new label on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town ladies come out in their fashionable best

Bollywood celebrities were snapped outside a restaurant in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sidharth, Zareen, Gautam step out for dinner

Bollywood celebrities were spotted at various locations in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Jacqueline, Kriti, Dharmendra, other stars get spotted in the city

Numerous celebrities came out at the premiere of 'Wajah Tum Ho' on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come out for Wajah Tum Ho premiere

Urvashi Rautela and Zareen Khan performed at Jaipur Sangeet by Weddings Fantastique. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Urvashi, Zareen sizzle with their dance moves at Jaipur event

Numerous filmmakers came together as part of a collaboration with a renowned digital streaming brand. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Zoya, Vikas, Reema collaborate on new project

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham