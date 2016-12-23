Friday, Dec 23, 2016 | Last Update : 07:46 AM IST

India, All India

Cash smuggling bid foiled, Rs 2.5 crore seized in Northeast

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Dec 23, 2016, 12:46 am IST
Updated : Dec 23, 2016, 4:10 am IST

The raid was conducted in the Mahim Store in Bor Bazaar area of Nagaon.

New Rs 2,000 notes seized during raids. (Photo: PTI/File)
 New Rs 2,000 notes seized during raids. (Photo: PTI/File)

Guwahati: In the ongoing drive against the black money, the Income-Tax sleuths and Border Security Force recovered more than Rs 2.50 crore in two separate raids.

The I-T sleuths which conducted a surprise raid in a shop in central Assam’s Nagaon district recovered Rs 2.30 crore including new currency in large number.

The raid was conducted in the Mahim Store in Bor Bazaar area of Nagaon. Though I-T sleuths were tight-lipped about the recovery, sources said that raid was conducted on the basis of specific intelliegnce input on existence of huge currency with the business house.

Meanwhile, a special intelligence unit of the BSF seized Rs 29.73 lakh in new currency notes from two persons from Assam close to the international border with Bangladesh near Tura in Meghalaya on Wednesday.

The duo, travelling on a two-wheeler, was intercepted outside the border village of Nokchi, 8 km from Purakhasia, as they were passing through the Barengapara-Dalu border sector. They have been identified as Nasib Miya and Bilal Hossain, both residents of Pubergram village in Assam’s Mankachar.

When they were frisked, the BSF team found Rs 29,73,205 in Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 currency notes as well as some Rs 100 notes. When asked about the money, the duo said it belonged to a cloth merchant in Assam and was meant to be handed over to a coal exporting company at Gasuapara. But they could not explain how they managed to get it.

The BSF has handed over the recovery to the I-T department for further investigation as security agencies have not ruled out the involvement of some militant groups working behind to smuggle the currency to Bangladesh.

Tags: border security force, new currency notes, income-tax sleuths
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

MOST POPULAR

1

Video: Qatar girl buys zoo to release birds

2

Gujarat 'don' Abdul Latif's son wants to take Raees makers to court

3

Shahid Afridi expresses sadness about detention of his fan in India

4

Death threats make 'Eye to Eye' singer Tahir Shah leave Pakistan

5

China: Principal penalized for organizing outdoor exam

more

Editors' Picks

Although Shehzad is considered to be one of the most talented batsmen in the country, he has been dropped by the Pakistan selectors due to indiscipline. (Photo: AFP)

Ahmed Shehzad draws flak for Virat Kohli comparison

Rishi Kapoor was seen in 'Kapoor & Sons' earlier this year.

Rishi rips Twitterati apart for mocking Saifeena's baby's name

The parent's of Theo Ormondi donated his lungs to a five-month-old girl and a young adult after their son died due to a sudden illness. (Photo: AFP)

41-day-old UK baby becomes youngest lung donor

United Nations Security Council. (Photo: AP/File)

Need to act against LeT, JeM, their supporters: India tells UN

Priyanka will be seen in 'Baywatch' next year.

Priyanka Chopra named Assam tourism brand ambassador for two years

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Numerous Bollywood stars were present at the launch of Esha Amin's new label on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town ladies come out in their fashionable best

Bollywood celebrities were snapped outside a restaurant in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sidharth, Zareen, Gautam step out for dinner

Bollywood celebrities were spotted at various locations in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Jacqueline, Kriti, Dharmendra, other stars get spotted in the city

Numerous celebrities came out at the premiere of 'Wajah Tum Ho' on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come out for Wajah Tum Ho premiere

Urvashi Rautela and Zareen Khan performed at Jaipur Sangeet by Weddings Fantastique. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Urvashi, Zareen sizzle with their dance moves at Jaipur event

Numerous filmmakers came together as part of a collaboration with a renowned digital streaming brand. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Zoya, Vikas, Reema collaborate on new project

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham