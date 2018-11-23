'Voters, hit me if I don't work': Telangana candidate hands out slippers

Akula Hanumanth, has grabbed the attention of voters with his out-of-the-box campaigning style.

Akula Hanumanth carried out a door-to-door campaign where he has been distributing slippers and a signed slip to citizens, asking them to hit him with the same if he doesn't fulfill their expectations after winning. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: Days ahead of assembly elections in Telangana, the state is witnessing some renowned politicians wooing voters with appealing promises.

Amidst all this, independent candidate from Korutla constituency of Jagtial district, Akula Hanumanth, has grabbed the attention of voters with his out-of-the-box campaigning style.

Hanumanth carried out a door-to-door campaign for elections where he has been distributing slippers and a signed slip to citizens, asking them to hit him with the same if he doesn't fulfill their expectations after winning.

"If I fail to bring development in my constituency then voters hold a right to publicly hit me with slippers," Hanumanth said while canvassing.

Elections to 119-member Assembly are scheduled to be held in a single phase on December 7.

Counting of votes would take place on December 11.

Hanumanth's smart campaigning trick has caught the attention of Korutla, but one has to wait to see if this approach would help him to win the seat.

Notably, Korutla is an important seat, currently represented by the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi's MLA K Vidyasagar Rao.