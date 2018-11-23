The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Security beefed up in Ayodhya for November 25

The district has been divided into sectors and each sector will be headed by a gazette officer.

 Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (Photo: File)

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government has beefed up security for the proposed VHP and Shiv Sena programmes to be held in Ayodhya on Sunday.

The VHP is organising a Dharam Sansad to demand legislation for construction of Ram temple and claims to have invited over two lakh persons to the event. Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray is also visiting Ayodhya on Sunday and special trains are bringing Shiv Sainiks from Maharashtra for the proposed rally that will be addressed by Mr Thackeray.

The state government has made elaborate security arrangements in the Ayodhya district and anti-terror squads, paramilitary forces and drone cameras will be deployed to ensure peace in the holy city on Sunday.

The Shiv Sena, meanwhile, has decided not to hold rally but Mr Thackeray will meet saints and seers, attend the Saryu ‘aarti’ and offer prayers at the makeshift Ram temple during his two day visit.

UP DGP O P Singh said on Thursday that all security arrangements have been made in the district and steps are being taken to ensure that the Supreme Court order to maintain peace in the area is implemented.

ADG Lucknow zone and IG Lucknow will be camping in Ayodhya on November 24 and 25. The DGP said that no mass movement of people would be allowed towards the makeshift temple.

Prohibitory orders have also been imposed in Ayodhya to prevent congregation of people at any spot. SSP Ayodhya, Joginder Singh said that 20 companies of PAC and two companies of RAF will arrive shortly in Ayodhya.

Tags: yogi adityanath government, ram temple, uddhav thackeray
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

