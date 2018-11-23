The Asian Age | News

Friday, Nov 23, 2018 | Last Update : 10:48 AM IST

India, All India

J&K: Six militants killed in Anantnag encounter, weapons recovered

PTI
Published : Nov 23, 2018, 9:22 am IST
Updated : Nov 23, 2018, 9:22 am IST

An army official said exchange of fire between security forces and militants began in the early hours in Bijbehara area of the district.

Six militants were killed in the operation and weapons were recovered from the spot. (Representational Image)
 Six militants were killed in the operation and weapons were recovered from the spot. (Representational Image)

Srinagar: Six militants were Friday killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. 

An army official said exchange of fire between security forces and militants began in the early hours in Bijbehara area of the district. Six militants were killed in the operation and weapons were recovered from the spot, he said. 

Further details of the incident were awaited, he added.

Tags: militants killed, j&k security forces
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

