J&K: Six militants killed in Anantnag encounter, weapons recovered

Srinagar: Six militants were Friday killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

An army official said exchange of fire between security forces and militants began in the early hours in Bijbehara area of the district. Six militants were killed in the operation and weapons were recovered from the spot, he said.

Further details of the incident were awaited, he added.