India strongly protests 'harassment' of high commission officials in Pak

Two officials of the Indian High Commission were stopped from entering two gurudwaras in Pakistan.

The Ministry of External Affairs released a statement condemning Pakistan's move to deny consular access to the Sikh pilgrims. (Photo: File/AP)

New Delhi: India on Friday lodged a strong protest against Pakistan over 'harassment' and denying access to Indian High Commission officials, accompanying Sikh pilgrims, in Pakistan.

The Ministry of External Affairs said consular officials of the Indian High Commission were "harassed and denied access" to meet Indian pilgrims at Gurudwara Nankana Sahib and Gurudwara Sacha Sauda on November 21 and 22. It said the access was denied despite the Pakistan Foreign Ministry granting them prior travel permission.

The Ministry of External Affairs released a statement on Friday condemning Pakistan's move to deny consular access to the Sikh pilgrims.

"India expresses grave concern at reports of attempts to incite communal disharmony during visit of Indian pilgrims to Pakistan," MEA said.

It also called upon Pakistan to take all measures to not allow its territory to be used for hostile propaganda against India.

(With inputs from PTI)