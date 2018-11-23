The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Nov 23, 2018 | Last Update : 06:43 AM IST

India, All India

Centre gives nod to healthcare professions bill

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 23, 2018, 12:19 am IST
Updated : Nov 23, 2018, 5:38 am IST

As per the bill, there will be 15 major professional categories including 53 professions in allied and healthcare streams.

(Representational image)
 (Representational image)

New Delhi: In a move which will ins-titutionalise and regulate allied medical services, the Union Cabinet on Thursday approved the Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill, 2018.

It will standardise education and services by allied and healthcare professionals and also provide for setting up of an Allied and Healthcare Council of India and corresponding state allied and healthcare councils which will play the role of a standard-setter and facilitator for professions of allied and healthcare.

In short, the legislation will go a long way in giving an identity to these healthcare professionals like physiotherapists, who remain unregulated and unidentified.

As per the bill, there will be 15 major professional categories including 53 professions in allied and healthcare streams. Offences and penalties clauses have been included in the bill to check the malpractices, an official statement said.

The bill provides for structure, constitution, composition and functions of the Central Council and State Councils like framing policies and standards, regulation of professional conduct, creation and maintenance of live registers, provisions for common entry and exit examinations among others.     

The Central Council will comprise 47 members, of which 14 members shall be ex-officio representing diverse and related ro-les and functions and remaining 33 shall be non-ex-officio members who mainly represent the 15 professional categories, the statement added.

The State Councils are also envisioned to mirror the Central Council, comprising 7 ex-officio and 21 non-ex officio members, and Chairperson to be elected from amongst the non-ex officio members.

Professional Advisory Bodies under Central and State Councils will examine issues independently and provide recommendations relating to specific recognised categories.

Tags: healthcare professions bill

MOST POPULAR

1

Unhealthy lifestyle, erratic shifts can increase diabetes risk, says study

2

Elon Musk smoking marijuana, drinking whiskey prompts NASA to review SpaceX workplace

3

Plane with absolutely no moving parts takes flight

4

European privacy search engines aim to challenge Google

5

DeepVeer wedding reception: Ranveer kissed Deepika, here's all that happened

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

After a dreamy destination wedding, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrated their marriage with close friends and family.

DeepVeer reception: Ranveer makes Deepika feel special post wedding

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently got married in an extremely private ceremony in Italy, amidst friends and family.

Much-in-love Ranveer, Deepika 'laugh out loud' before Bengaluru reception

An awards ceremony was held last night and many celebs had glamour written all over them as they slayed in their wear.

SRK, Akshay and students Sidharth, Varun, Alia slay at an awards

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who got married at Lake Como in Italy earlier this week, have finally returned in Mumbai. Thousands of fans flooded the airport exit to catch a glimpse of the newlyweds. Check out the photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Newlyweds Deepika, Ranveer are back in the bay post Italy wedding

Aaradhya Bachchan celebrated her 7th birthday and it was a very private, close-knit party which only involved her family i.e. the Bachchans.

Aaradhya celebrates her close-knit birthday with Big B, mom-dad

In another eventful day, couples like Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya and Harshvardhan Rane-Kim Sharma were spotted coming out together for professional purposes.

Work hard, party harder: Big B, Jaya unveil book, Kim, Rane make it official

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham