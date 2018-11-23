Centre gives nod to healthcare professions bill

As per the bill, there will be 15 major professional categories including 53 professions in allied and healthcare streams.

New Delhi: In a move which will ins-titutionalise and regulate allied medical services, the Union Cabinet on Thursday approved the Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill, 2018.

It will standardise education and services by allied and healthcare professionals and also provide for setting up of an Allied and Healthcare Council of India and corresponding state allied and healthcare councils which will play the role of a standard-setter and facilitator for professions of allied and healthcare.

In short, the legislation will go a long way in giving an identity to these healthcare professionals like physiotherapists, who remain unregulated and unidentified.

As per the bill, there will be 15 major professional categories including 53 professions in allied and healthcare streams. Offences and penalties clauses have been included in the bill to check the malpractices, an official statement said.

The bill provides for structure, constitution, composition and functions of the Central Council and State Councils like framing policies and standards, regulation of professional conduct, creation and maintenance of live registers, provisions for common entry and exit examinations among others.

The Central Council will comprise 47 members, of which 14 members shall be ex-officio representing diverse and related ro-les and functions and remaining 33 shall be non-ex-officio members who mainly represent the 15 professional categories, the statement added.

The State Councils are also envisioned to mirror the Central Council, comprising 7 ex-officio and 21 non-ex officio members, and Chairperson to be elected from amongst the non-ex officio members.

Professional Advisory Bodies under Central and State Councils will examine issues independently and provide recommendations relating to specific recognised categories.