↑ Grab this Headline Animator

UP: 3 Muslim clerics injured after being beaten, 'thrown out' of train

PTI
Published : Nov 23, 2017, 2:25 pm IST
Updated : Nov 23, 2017, 2:28 pm IST

The victims and some of their supporters later got down at Amhaida station and lodged their protest against the incident.

An assault case has been registered for now in the Baghpat train attack incident. (Photo:Screengrab | Youtube)
 An assault case has been registered for now in the Baghpat train attack incident. (Photo:Screengrab | Youtube)

Baghpat: Three Muslim clerics were allegedly beaten up by unidentified persons in a moving train in Baghpat leaving them injured, police said on Thursday.

The 'maulvis', who boarded a passenger train at Delhi on Wednesday night, were on their way to their village in Baghpat when they had a tiff with some youth who allegedly beat them up, SP Baghpat Jaiprakash Singh said.

The victims and some of their supporters later got down at Amhaida station and lodged their protest against the incident and a case was registered against six unidentified persons at the Baghpat Kotwali police station, he said.

It has also been alleged that the three 'maulvis'- Gulzar, Israr and Abrar - were pushed out of the train, but the police did not confirm it.

Baghpat Kotwali incharge B Kumar said that the case was being transferred to the Railway police.

