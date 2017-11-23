Rajnath Singh to go on three-day Russia visit

The home minister would also be accompanied by a team of senior security and intelligence officials.

New Delhi: India and Russia are all set to finalise an agreement on cooperation in tackling all forms of terrorism, including circulation of fake currency, cyber crime and narcotic smuggling. The pact would be signed during Union home minister Rajnath Singh’s three-day visit to Russia starting November 27.

The Union Cabinet, at its meeting on Wednesday, cleared the draft agreement of increased cooperation between the two countries with specific focus on counter-terror and organised crime.

“Both countries have a long history of close cooperation on the issues of mutual interest at various international forums. Now, in the wake terrorism and organised crime becoming a global phenomenon it is important that we work together and have a greater understanding on these issues,” a senior home ministry official said.

The new agreement would replace the agreement of October 1993, which in turn would help both India and Russia collaborate more on issues of security and threats from terror groups affecting both nations and the region. During his visit, the home minister will meet Vladimir Kolokoltsev, minister for internal affairs, and other senior Russian leaders and hold discussions on issues of common security threats. In addition, the talks would also focus on other matters of bilateral, regional and international of mutual interest.

Mr Singh will also sign the joint action/implementation plan for increased collaboration in areas of drugs and disaster management with his Russian counterpart.

The home minister would also be accompanied by a team of senior security and intelligence officials,

Initially, Mr Singh was to visit Russia on September 18 last year, but the scheduled trip was cancelled in the wake of a terror attack on an Army unit in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir, in which 19 Army soldiers were killed. The security forces had also eliminated the four militants involved in the attack on the Army installation.