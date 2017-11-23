Pak shows true face, trying to mainstream terrorists: MEA on Hafiz Saeed's release

'Pak hasn't changed its policy of shielding and supporting non-state actors. Its true face is visible for all to see,' MEA said.

Saeed, the mastermind of the 20/11 Mumbai attacks, was detained on January 30 along with four of his associates. (Photo: AFP File)

New Delhi: The release of Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed, as ordered by a Pakistani court, proves that Islamabad is trying to mainstream terrorists, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday.

“His release confirms once again the lack of seriousness on the part of Pakistan Government, also appears to be an attempt by Pakistani system to mainstream proscribed terrorists,” MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

Pakistan's Punjab Judicial Review Board had, on Wednesday, ordered the release of Saeed, who was put under house arrest on January 31 this year for terrorist activities.

Responding to the release order, Kumar on Thursday said it was evident that “Pakistan has not changed its policy of shielding and supporting non-state actors”.

“Its true face is visible for all to see,” Kumar added.

Kumar said that Indian government was outraged that a self-confessed and a UN-proscribed terrorist was being allowed to walk free and continue with his evil agenda.

They were detained under the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 and the Fourth Schedule of Anti- Terrorism Act 1997.

Their house arrest was extended in September this year. Saeed had filed an application in the Lahore High Court, challenging the order for extension of his house arrest.

Again in October, the board had allowed a 30-day extension to the detention of Saeed which will expire next week. Whereas, Saeed's four aides were set free in the last week of October.