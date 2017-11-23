The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Nov 23, 2017 | Last Update : 07:58 AM IST

India, All India

Gujarat polls: Six lakh litres liquor, Rs 1.3 cr cash seized

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 23, 2017, 6:24 am IST
Updated : Nov 23, 2017, 6:26 am IST

Gujarat will go to polls on December 9 and 14 and counting would be held on December 18.

The seizure comes days before both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi will hit the campaign trail this week.
 The seizure comes days before both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi will hit the campaign trail this week.

New Delhi: Barely 20 days before polling in Gujarat, the Election Commission has seized around 6.71 lakh litres of liquor, Rs 1.38 crore in cash and gold and jewellery worth over Rs 8 crore from the state. Gujarat is a dry state.

As per official data, the EC teams have so far seized suspected illicit cash amounting to Rs 1.38 crore, 6.71 lakh litres of liquor and 27.02 kg of gold and other precious metals valued at Rs 8.13 crore.

Separately, £3650 (about Rs 3.11 lakh) and 30,000 of Thai currency has also been seized by the EC teams.

The poll body has appointed about 100 election expenditure observers in Gujarat, apart from other central observers, to keep a check on black money and illegal inducements used to bribe voters. Gujarat will go to polls on December 9 and 14 and counting would be held on December 18.

The strength of Gujarat Assembly is 182 and the Congress and other opposition parties are making a concerted attempt to come to power after 22 years of BJP rule.

The seizure comes days before both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi will hit the campaign trail this week.

Tags: election commission, gujarat polls, illicit cash
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Brazil may ban all abortions even in cases of rape victims, danger to mother's life

2

Lot of things got cut; response kind of bummed me out: Jason Momoa on 'Justice League'

3

The Ashes: Glenn Maxwell called in as cover for injury doubt David Warner

4

ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli climbs to fifth spot

5

Priyanka Chopra reveals her new look for 'Quantico' season three

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, in its 13th edition dazzled the city of Joy. The evening was a spectacular affair with glamorous and inventive designs showcased by ace designers Nikhil Thampi and Shantanu & Nikhil to the eccentric beats presented by Grain ft. Kavya Trehan and Kamakshi Khanna.

Siddharth Malhotra walks the ramp at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2017

On winning the crown, Manushi said, "The feeling is still sinking in and I am excited to make India proud. I am looking forward to the times ahead."

Miss World 2017: Manushi Chillar brings back the 'blue crown'

The Multi-day fashion week first took place in 2011 and was well received by both Nigerian designers and fashion enthusiasts. (Photo: AP)

Lagos Fashion week: Designers stun on sixth year of the event

Experts say it was common in pre-Columbian times to keep skulls as trophies and display them to symbolize death and rebirth. (Photo: AP)

Bolivians pay homage to skulls in annual festival

Chiang Mai is considered as one of the best places to experience the Loy Krathong festival in Thailand which is celebrated on the first full moon of the 12th traditional Thai calendar and which includes a theme float parade through town. (Photo: AFP)

People celebrate Loy Krathong festival in Thailand

The Jubilee Bull of Medinaceli is a traditional festive event dating back to the 16th century in which a bull, covered with mud from the legs to the head to avoid burns, wears on its horns a metal frame (gamella) on which two large balls of fire burn, while the animal is tied to a pole with a rope. (Photo: AFP)

Revelers celebrate Toro de Jubilo in Spain

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham