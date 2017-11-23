The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Nov 23, 2017 | Last Update : 01:26 AM IST

India, All India

Centre sets up panel to rewrite income-tax law

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 23, 2017, 1:07 am IST
Updated : Nov 23, 2017, 1:25 am IST

The panel’s recommendations may have far-reaching implications and will change the way people now pay income-tax.

The finance ministry said the task force will draft the new direct tax legislation keeping in view tax systems in various countries and international best practices.
 The finance ministry said the task force will draft the new direct tax legislation keeping in view tax systems in various countries and international best practices.

New Delhi: After reforming indirect taxes by introducing the Goods and Services Tax, the Narendra Modi government is now planning to reform direct taxes.

On Wednesday the Centre said it was setting up a task force to review the 55-year-old Income-Tax Act 1961, and draft a new law on direct taxes in consonance with the country’s economic needs. It will submit its report to the government within six months.

The panel’s recommendations may have far-reaching implications and will change the way people now pay income-tax. It may even seek to rationalise tax rates for both individuals and corporates.

The task force is expected to simplify the nation’s direct tax laws, and comes after Mr Modi said at the Rajaswa Gyan Sangam in September that the Income-Tax Act, drafted over 50 years ago, needed to be redrafted.

The six-member task force will have Arbind Modi, CBDT member (legislation) as convenor, and include Girish Ahuja (chartered accountant), Rajiv Memani (chairman of EY) and Mansi Kedia (ICRIER consultant). Dr Arvind Subramanian, chief economic adviser, will be a permanent special invitee.

The finance ministry said the task force will draft the new direct tax legislation keeping in view tax systems in various countries and international best practices.

Tags: modi government, income-tax, goods and services tax
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Brazil may ban all abortions even in cases of rape victims, danger to mother's life

2

Lot of things got cut; response kind of bummed me out: Jason Momoa on 'Justice League'

3

The Ashes: Glenn Maxwell called in as cover for injury doubt David Warner

4

ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli climbs to fifth spot

5

Priyanka Chopra reveals her new look for 'Quantico' season three

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham