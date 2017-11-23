The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Nov 23, 2017

India, All India

CBI files chargesheet against 592 people in Vyapam scam

ANI
Published : Nov 23, 2017, 6:49 pm IST
Updated : Nov 23, 2017, 6:51 pm IST

The chairmen of four private medical colleges have also been named in the latest chargesheet.

The multi-crore scam in Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal (Vyapam) or Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board broke out in 2013. (Photo: PTI | File)
 The multi-crore scam in Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal (Vyapam) or Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board broke out in 2013. (Photo: PTI | File)

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday filed a charge sheet against 592 persons in the VYAPAM scam case.

As per the CBI sources, the charge sheet mentions the names of four ex-VYAPAM officials, including the then director Pankaj Trivedi and former system analysts, Nitin Mohindra, Ajay Kumar Sen and CK Mishra.

The VYAPAM scam is an admission and recruitment fraudulent scheme, beginning in 1995, involving politicians, senior officials and businessmen in Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB).

The accused allegedly employed imposters to write papers, supply forged answer sheets and bribed officials to manipulate exam hall sitting arrangements.

Earlier on October 31, the premier investigating agency had filed a charge sheet against 490 accused in the scam.

The chairmen of four private medical colleges have also been named in the latest charge sheet.

These include Ajay Goenka of Chirayu medical college, SN Vijaywargiya of Peoples Medical College, JN Chowkse of LN medical college and one Suresh Singh Bhadauria.

