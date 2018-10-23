The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Oct 23, 2018 | Last Update : 01:45 PM IST

India, All India

'Planned' Sabarimala agitation a conspiracy by RSS: Kerala CM Vijayan

PTI
Published : Oct 23, 2018, 1:25 pm IST
Updated : Oct 23, 2018, 1:25 pm IST

CM Pinarayi Vijayan hit out at BJP and RSS for the violent agitation and restricting the entry of women of all ages into the hill shrine.

CM Vijayan also criticised the temple tantri, Kandararu Rajeevaru, who had said he would close the temple and go if women were allowed inside the shrine. (Photo: File)
 CM Vijayan also criticised the temple tantri, Kandararu Rajeevaru, who had said he would close the temple and go if women were allowed inside the shrine. (Photo: File)

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on  Tuesday attacked the BJP and RSS for the violent agitation at the Lord Ayyappa temple complex in Sabarimala over the entry of women of all ages into the hill shrine.

The agitation was a "planned and deliberate attempt" to create an atmosphere of tension in the state, Vijayan told reporters here. The incidents of preventing women in the 10-50 age group from offering worship at the temple and attacking media personnel, who had come to cover the historic event, was part of a conspiracy led by the RSS, he alleged. 

The government has the constitutional responsibility of implementing the Supreme Court verdict permitting women of all ages to offer prayers at the Sabarimala temple and no attempt to convert the complex into a "war zone" would be allowed, he said. 

The temple in Sabarimala had witnessed high drama and tense moments for six days when it was opened for monthly prayers from October 17 to 22. 

While maintaining that the faith of believers would be respected, Vijayan made it clear that the government had the responsibility to implement the court order. He also charged that a "heinous attempt" was made by the Sangh Parivar to communalise the state police, apparently referring to the cyber attack faced by IGPs Manoj Abraham and S Sreejith, who had been deputed to the temple to maintain law and order. 

Vijayan also criticised the temple tantri, Kandararu Rajeevaru, who had said he would close the temple and go if women were allowed inside the shrine and the agitation by assistants of priests who had protested near the holy 18 steps.

Tags: sabarimala temple, sabarimala protest, sabarimala verdict, kerala cm pinarayi vijayan
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum

MOST POPULAR

1

China launches world's longest sea bridge connecting Hong Kong, mainland

2

#MeToo: Woody Allen won't stop writing despite Hollywood condemnation

3

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding: Sonam, Alia and others wish the couple

4

Hrithik Roshan is not in talks for Rohit Dhawan’s next directorial

5

Venkaiah Naidu savours crispy Dosa at Saravana Bhavan in Belgium

more

Editors' Picks

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor was spotted at the book launch, Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted with BFF Amrita Arora and Karan Johar at fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s residence and Alia Bhatt, Suhana Khan, Harshvardhan Rane with GF Kim Sharma and others were spotted in the city. Check out exclusive photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Spotted: Kareena, Alia, Sonam, Sunny, Suhana & others step out in style

Bollywood celebs Saif Ali Khan, Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi, Sonam Kapoor, Disha Patani and others were spotted in the city. Check out exclusive photos of Bollywood stars here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: B-Town stars Saif, Disha, Neha-Angad, Sonam spotted in the city

The holy festival Durga Utsav saw a host of B-Town celebrities throng the puja pandals to seek blessings of the goddess. Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Kajol, Mouni Roy and other Bollywood stars visited puja mandap. Check out these pictures. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Durga Puja 2018: Katrina, Varun, Mouni, Kajol and others visit pandal

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's Namaste England and Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra's film Badhaai Ho are set to clash at box-office from today. The makers of both films hosted a special screening of their respective films to industry friends last night. Check out the pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Movie time: Janhvi & gang watch Arjun's film; B-town celebs say Badhai Ho

It's been 20 years since Bollywood's evergreen 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' released on October 16 and marking the occasion, filmmaker Karan Johar along with the lead trio of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji hosted a celebratory party attended by the who’s who of Bollywood. Check out the excluisve pictures from the event. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

KKHH 20 years celebrations: SRK-Kajol-Rani recreate magic all over again

Kangana Ranaut and team celebrated at the wrap up party of period film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi at a restaurant in Mumbai. Namaste England jodi Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra greeted the fans at Ramlila Maidan, Delhi. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos by Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Arjun-Parineeti promote NE, Kangana celebrates film wrap up

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham