No arrest for CBI no. 2 Rakesh Asthana until Monday, says Delhi HC

Published : Oct 23, 2018, 4:04 pm IST
Updated : Oct 23, 2018, 4:04 pm IST

Case will now be heard on October 29 and court has also granted CBI and its chief Alok Verma time until then to respond.

CBI has accused Rakesh Asthana, the agency's number 2, of corruption and filed a bribery case that led to the arrest of Deputy Superintendent of Police Devender Kumar, who worked with him in the money laundering case involving meat exporter Moin Qureishi. (Photo: File)
 CBI has accused Rakesh Asthana, the agency's number 2, of corruption and filed a bribery case that led to the arrest of Deputy Superintendent of Police Devender Kumar, who worked with him in the money laundering case involving meat exporter Moin Qureishi. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said that no action can be taken against CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana till Monday, October 29. 

Earlier on Tuesday, Asthana moved a petition in the Delhi High Court seeking quashing of FIR filed against him by the investigating agency.

The case will now be heard on October 29. The court has also granted the Central Bureau of Investigation and its chief Alok Verma time until then to respond. 

The bench added that all electronic records of the accused must be preserved, including mobile phones and laptops.

In his plea, Asthana had asked the court not to take coercive steps against him.

The CBI has accused Asthana, the agency's number 2, of corruption and filed a bribery case that led to the arrest of Deputy Superintendent of Police Devender Kumar, who worked with him in the money laundering case involving meat exporter Moin Qureishi

