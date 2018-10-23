The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Oct 23, 2018 | Last Update : 11:31 AM IST

India, All India

Man charged for sharing morphed photo of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on WhatsApp

PTI
Published : Oct 23, 2018, 9:50 am IST
Updated : Oct 23, 2018, 9:50 am IST

RSS' local spokesman Sagar Chouksey claimed that the accused is a worker of NSUI, the student wing of the Congress.

The accused who has shared morphed picture of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has been identified as Lucky Verma and he was the administrator of the WhatsApp group. (Photo: File)
 The accused who has shared morphed picture of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has been identified as Lucky Verma and he was the administrator of the WhatsApp group. (Photo: File)

Indore: A man has been charged for allegedly posting a morphed picture of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on a WhatsApp group on October 19, police said on Monday.

Raoji Bazaar police station in charge Santosh Singh Yadav said that the accused has been identified as Lucky Verma and he was the administrator of the WhatsApp group.

He said that a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 505 (2) (to disseminate information that creates hatred among various sections) and section 67 (dissemination of obscene material) of Information Technology Act was registered on Sunday.

Lucky Verma is absconding, Yadav added.

Sangh volunteer Shailendra Sharma had filed a complaint at Raoji Bazaar Police Station.

Meanwhile, the RSS' local spokesman Sagar Chouksey claimed that the accused is a worker of NSUI, the student wing of the Congress.

Tags: whatsapp, mohan bhagwat, rss
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

MOST POPULAR

1

China launches world's longest sea bridge connecting Hong Kong, mainland

2

#MeToo: Woody Allen won't stop writing despite Hollywood condemnation

3

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding: Sonam, Alia and others wish the couple

4

Hrithik Roshan is not in talks for Rohit Dhawan’s next directorial

5

Venkaiah Naidu savours crispy Dosa at Saravana Bhavan in Belgium

more

Editors' Picks

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

more

ALSO FROMLife

Featuring 27 countires, five-day fair, held in Grand Palais, combines contemporary and modern art under one soaring steel-and-glass roof. (Photos: AP)

France Art Fair 2018: Celebrating contemporary modern creations

The immersion of idols marks the end of the festival that commemorates the slaying of a demon king by lion-riding, 10-armed goddess Durga, marking the triumph of good over evil. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Durga Puja 2018: India bids adieu to Goddess for the year

The Navratri festival of nine nights began on October 10 and culminates with the celebration of 'Dussehra'.(Photo: PTI)

India celebrates Navratri

From the traditional to the modern and everything human, here's how you saw Durga Puja. (A popular North Kolkata Durga Puja) Photo Credit: Debojyoti Sanyal, Sammya Brata Mullick, Supratim Chakraborty, Priyanka Dutta, Subhajit Biswas, Suprotim Nandi/ Lead image by Debojyoti Sanyal)

Durga Puja 2018: Devotees share their favourite moments from festivities

From pasta to whiskey butter or rich spongy date cakes, here are dishes that will leave you wanting more. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing delectables to drool over

The Nine Emperor Gods Festival is a nine-day Taoist celebration beginning on the eve of 9th lunar month of the Chinese calendar, and is celebrated primarily in Myanmar, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. (Photos: AP)

Thailand celebrates vegetarian fare in Nine Emperor Gods Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham