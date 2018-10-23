The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Oct 23, 2018 | Last Update : 11:30 AM IST

India, All India

Gurgaon Judge's son dies days after being shot at by security guard

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Oct 23, 2018, 9:30 am IST
Updated : Oct 23, 2018, 9:30 am IST

Wife and son of Additional Sessions Judge were shot at by official security guard when they were coming out of shopping mall.

The judge’s wife died on October 14 and his son was in a critical state and on life support. (Photo: Screengrab | ANI)
 The judge’s wife died on October 14 and his son was in a critical state and on life support. (Photo: Screengrab | ANI)

Gurgaon: The 18-year-old son of the Gurgaon judge who was shot at by a policeman on October 13, died of his injuries at a hospital on Tuesday morning.

Additional Sessions Judge Krishna Kant’s 38-year-old wife and son were shot at by his official security guard, Mahipal Singh in Gurgaon’s Sector 49 when they were coming out of a shopping mall.

The judge’s wife died on October 14 and his son was in a critical state and on life support.

Heart, liver and a kidney of the judge's son have been donated.

The gunman was arrested soon after the incident and was later sent to judicial custody. He had been working for the judge for over two years and had worked as personal security officer to various officials for the last four years.

 

Police take Mahipal, who was accused of shooting the judge's wife and son, to a court, in Gurugram. (Photo: PTI)Police take Mahipal, who was accused of shooting the judge's wife and son, to a court, in Gurugram. (Photo: PTI)

 

Police said the attack was the result of a "sudden provocation" when Mahipal Singh lost his temper when the judge's wife Ritu and son Dhruv scolded him for being untraceable after they had finished their shopping.

In video footage of the incident recorded by an eyewitness, the guard was seen with the gun in his hand. He was also seen trying to push the teenager inside the car.

Tags: gurgaon crime, gurgaon judge, gurgaon judge son, gurgaon judge son dead
Location: India, Haryana, Gurgaon

MOST POPULAR

1

China launches world's longest sea bridge connecting Hong Kong, mainland

2

#MeToo: Woody Allen won't stop writing despite Hollywood condemnation

3

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding: Sonam, Alia and others wish the couple

4

Hrithik Roshan is not in talks for Rohit Dhawan’s next directorial

5

Venkaiah Naidu savours crispy Dosa at Saravana Bhavan in Belgium

more

Editors' Picks

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor was spotted at the book launch, Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted with BFF Amrita Arora and Karan Johar at fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s residence and Alia Bhatt, Suhana Khan, Harshvardhan Rane with GF Kim Sharma and others were spotted in the city. Check out exclusive photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Spotted: Kareena, Alia, Sonam, Sunny, Suhana & others step out in style

Bollywood celebs Saif Ali Khan, Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi, Sonam Kapoor, Disha Patani and others were spotted in the city. Check out exclusive photos of Bollywood stars here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: B-Town stars Saif, Disha, Neha-Angad, Sonam spotted in the city

The holy festival Durga Utsav saw a host of B-Town celebrities throng the puja pandals to seek blessings of the goddess. Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Kajol, Mouni Roy and other Bollywood stars visited puja mandap. Check out these pictures. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Durga Puja 2018: Katrina, Varun, Mouni, Kajol and others visit pandal

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's Namaste England and Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra's film Badhaai Ho are set to clash at box-office from today. The makers of both films hosted a special screening of their respective films to industry friends last night. Check out the pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Movie time: Janhvi & gang watch Arjun's film; B-town celebs say Badhai Ho

It's been 20 years since Bollywood's evergreen 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' released on October 16 and marking the occasion, filmmaker Karan Johar along with the lead trio of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji hosted a celebratory party attended by the who’s who of Bollywood. Check out the excluisve pictures from the event. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

KKHH 20 years celebrations: SRK-Kajol-Rani recreate magic all over again

Kangana Ranaut and team celebrated at the wrap up party of period film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi at a restaurant in Mumbai. Namaste England jodi Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra greeted the fans at Ramlila Maidan, Delhi. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos by Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Arjun-Parineeti promote NE, Kangana celebrates film wrap up

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham