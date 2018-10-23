The Asian Age | News

Computer Baba wages war against MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Oct 23, 2018, 1:38 am IST
Updated : Oct 23, 2018, 2:01 am IST

Says will organise conclaves of saints in state.

Namdeo Tyagi aka Computer Baba had resigned as minister of state after his request for BJP ticket for ‘sadhus’ in the MP assembly polls was unheard.
Bhopal: Self-styled god man Namdeo Tyagi aka Computer Baba, who gave up his minister of state (MoS) post earlier this month after his request for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket for ‘sadhus’ in the November 28 assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh was unheard, on Monday threatened to generate anti-BJP sentiments among the religious leaders by organizing series of conclaves of saints in the state in coming days.

The gadget-savvy ‘god man’ who invariably carries a laptop with him to cultivate an identity as Computer Baba among his followers, issued a veiled warning to the ruling BJP by declaring that Sadhus and sants will say their ‘Man Ki Baat’ (open up their mind) in the conclaves of religious leaders mulled in four major cities of Madhya Pradesh in coming days.

“We will speak up on unchecked illegal sand mining in Narmada river and failure of state government to protect the cows in Madhya Pradesh in these conclaves”, said Mr Tyagi.

Mr Tyagi announced that the Hindu religious leader were scheduled to meet in Gwalior on October 30, Khandwa on November 4, Rewa on November 11 and Jabalpur on November 23 to deliberate on the issues.

“Saints and hermits across MP are scheduled to attend these conferences”, Mr Tyagi claimed. He however said the scheduled programmes would be apolitical.

Computer Baba had performed “Satta Parivartan havan” (make offerings to fire seeking change of government), a day after he quit from the post of MoS allegedly in protest against the decision by the ruling BJP to turn down his demand for party ticket in the coming assembly elections, on October one.

Apparently upset with his anti-BJP postures, the ruling BJP has decided to rope in seer Avdeshanand Giri to mediate between sulking religious leaders and the party to address their grievances before the November 28 assembly elections in the state.

Tags: computer baba, cm shivraj singh chouhan, namdeo tyagi

