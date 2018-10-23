The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Around 120 people tested positive for Zika in Rajasthan: State Health Minister

ANI
Published : Oct 23, 2018, 8:28 am IST
Updated : Oct 23, 2018, 8:28 am IST

'Till, now, 120 people have tested positive for Zika Virus in the state out of which 105 of them have been treated,' he said.

State health minister Kalicharan Saraf said the disease can be cured within one week if adequate preventive measures are followed by the patients. (Representational image)
 State health minister Kalicharan Saraf said the disease can be cured within one week if adequate preventive measures are followed by the patients. (Representational image)

Jaipur: Around 120 people have tested positive for Zika virus in Rajasthan, state health minister Kalicharan Saraf said on Monday.

"Till, now, 120 people have tested positive for Zika Virus in the state out of which 105 of them have been treated," he said, adding that door-to-door survey is being done for screening and awareness of the virus.

He further said that the disease can be cured within one week if adequate preventive measures are followed by the patients.

"According to medical experts, the Zika fever can be cured if patients, who are suffering from it, get plenty of rest, drink ample amount of water, and take medicines such as paracetamol, they can get cured within a week," Saraf added.

The Zika virus disease, a mosquito-borne viral infection is caused by a virus transmitted primarily by Aedes mosquitoes, which bite during the day. Symptoms of this disease are mild fever, rash, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise or a headache.

Zika virus infection during pregnancy can cause infants to be born with microcephaly and other congenital malformations, known as congenital Zika syndrome. Infection with Zika virus is also associated with other complications of pregnancy including preterm birth and miscarriage.

