The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Oct 23, 2018 | Last Update : 02:54 AM IST

India, All India

Ahead of Rajnath Singh visit, Valley shut over killings

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Oct 23, 2018, 1:50 am IST
Updated : Oct 23, 2018, 1:50 am IST

The blast had taken place inside a damaged house in which an encounter had taken place in Kulgam’s Laroo village earlier on Sunday.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI/File)
 Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI/File)

Srinagar: Kashmir Valley and parts of Jammu region’s Chenab Valley were shut on Monday to mourn and protest the killing of seven civilians in an explosion and injuries to scores of others in it and subsequent clashes with security forces in southern Kulgam and neighbouring Anantnag district on Sunday.

The escalation prompted Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Imran Khan, to ask New Delhi to come forward to address the issue of Kashmir to end the cycle of violence in the state.

Home minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to arrive here on a daylong visit on Tuesday to review the situation with governor Satya Pal Malik and other functionaries of the government.  

On Monday, Mr Khan said in a tweet, “Strongly condemn the new cycle of killings of innocent Kashmiris in IOK by Indian security forces. It is time India realised it must move to resolve the Kashmir dispute through dialogue in accordance with the UN SC resolutions & the wishes of the Kashmiri people.”

J&K’s oldest political party, National Conference (NC), also urged the Centre to initiate dialogue on Kashmir and asserted that the current situation demands sincere conciliatory process.

The call for the one-day strike had been issued by an alliance of key separatist leaders, called ‘Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL),’ which has accused the security forces of inflicting terrible atrocities on the people of Kashmir. The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and Kashmiri Pandit Sangarsh Samiti (KPSS) endorsed the strike call.

The blast had taken place inside a damaged house in which an encounter had taken place in Kulgam’s Laroo village earlier on Sunday. Three militants belonging to outlawed Jaish-e-Muhammad outfit were killed and two soldiers injured in the fighting.

The JRL has mailed a petition to the Secretary-General of United Nations, Antonio Guterres, asking it “to stop being a mute spectator and play its role in putting an end to the extreme repression people are being subject to by the Indian state by taking urgent steps for the resolution of Kashmir dispute, which is the main cause of all suffering and human rights violations of people of Kashmir.”

Tags: kashmir valley, rajnath singh
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding: Sonam, Alia and others wish the couple

2

Hrithik Roshan is not in talks for Rohit Dhawan’s next directorial

3

Venkaiah Naidu savours crispy Dosa at Saravana Bhavan in Belgium

4

Vikas Bahl’s lawyer claims Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane tried using victim

5

OnePlus fans can rejoice: OnePlus scraps 30 October 6T launch date

more

Editors' Picks

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham