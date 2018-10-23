The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Oct 23, 2018 | Last Update : 08:15 PM IST

India, All India

12-hour bandh in Assam over Citizenship Bill evokes widespread response

PTI
Published : Oct 23, 2018, 6:46 pm IST
Updated : Oct 23, 2018, 6:46 pm IST

Shops, markets and financial institutions kept their shutters down, while attendance in offices and educational institutions was thin.

Assom Gana Parisahad (AGP) activists take part in a protest rally during 12-hour Assam Bandh, in Guwahati, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
 Assom Gana Parisahad (AGP) activists take part in a protest rally during 12-hour Assam Bandh, in Guwahati, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Guwahati: The 12-hour Assam bandh called by 46 organisations against the citizenship bill evoked a widespread response in the state Tuesday with markets and financial institutions closed. 

Though BJP-led Assam government's alliance partner Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) was not in support of the bandh, it took out a massive rally to protest against the bill. 

It was led by party president and Agriculture Minister Atul Bora from Latasil Field to Chandmari area in Guwahati. During the bandh, picketeers burnt tyres on roads across the state to prevent movement of vehicular traffic and blocked rail tracks early morning in a bid to prevent movement of trains, official sources said. 

Shops, markets and financial institutions kept their shutters down, while attendance in offices and educational institutions was thin, the sources said. 

State-run Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) city and long distance buses plied with police escort Tuesday. Private commercial vehicles, however, kept off the roads as operators claimed that damage to their vehicles during bandhs and riots were not compensated by insurance companies. 

Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) and 44 other organisations had called the 12-hour bandh from 5 am to protest against the Centre's bid to pass the bill in the winter session. 

The Congress and the AIUDF had extended support to the bandh. The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 was introduced in the Lok Sabha to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955 to grant Indian citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians who fled religious persecution in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan and entered India before December 31, 2014. 

The Assam government had on Monday directed all district administrations to ensure that there was no bandh Tuesday. 

Deputy commissioners had issued orders that all shops, business establishments and educational institutions remain open, transport facilities ply normally and all government officials should attend to their duties. Carrying the AGP flag, placards and banners, the participants in the 'pratibadi samadal' (protest rally) walked through the main thoroughfare Gopinath Bordoloi Road to Chandmari to create awareness against the bill.

Party cabinet colleagues Kesab Mahanta and Phani Bhusan Choudhury were part of the protest rally besides former Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta. 

Addressing a gathering before the start of the procession, AGP president Atul Bora said the rally was called against the bill as it threatened the existence, identity, culture and language of the indigenous people of the state. 

"We have already made our stand clear on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. Under no circumstances, are going to support it. We will fight till the end against the bill," he said. Bora said the party was opposed to the bill as it "violated" the Assam Accord which was the result of a six-year-long Assam agitation from 1979 against illegal migrants when 855 people died for the cause. 

A team of AGP ministers, MLAs and leaders had recently visited Delhi to meet the members of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the bill to put forward the party's views on it, he added. 

Finance and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Monday said the Gauhati High Court had ruled that calling a bandh was illegal and as such the state-wide bandh called by 46 organisations could not be allowed and anyone supporting it would be committing contempt of court. 

KMSS leader Akhil Gogoi said that this was the first time that they had called a bandh as the very "existence of the Assamese and their identity was at stake". Gauhati West MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita said, "We will not allow the bill to be passed in Parliament and we are taking all measures towards it. The Centre has to understand the sentiments of the people of Assam." 

He said the government should realise that the people of Assam had come out to protest against its move to endanger their existence. 

"We have been opposing the passage of the bill in Parliament and will continue to do so," said another AGP MLA Satyabrat Kalita. Other party leaders said the bill would frustrate the Assam Accord and there should not be any division of illegal migrants on the basis of religion as proposed by the bill. 

The granting of Indian citizenship to Bangladeshi Hindus would turn the indigenous people of the state to minorities in their state, threatening their existence and heritage, the speakers asserted. 

Assam Water Resource Minister Keshav Mahanta told the gathering that his party would "under no circumstance" allow the Centre to pass the bill. "Come what may, we will not allow the Centre to pass the bill. Anything that goes against the Assamese community, we will never support it," Mahanta asserted. 

Tags: citizenship bill, assam bandh
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

MOST POPULAR

1

China launches world's longest sea bridge connecting Hong Kong, mainland

2

#MeToo: Woody Allen won't stop writing despite Hollywood condemnation

3

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding: Sonam, Alia and others wish the couple

4

Hrithik Roshan is not in talks for Rohit Dhawan’s next directorial

5

Venkaiah Naidu savours crispy Dosa at Saravana Bhavan in Belgium

more

Editors' Picks

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham