Kolkata: Woman checks in to guest house with boyfriend, dies of bleeding next day

PTI
Published : Oct 23, 2017, 3:11 pm IST
The couple, in their early 20s, rented a room at the guest house through online booking and checked in on Saturday.

Police lodged a suo motu case and arrested the man as her death was due to 'unknown reasons', and in his presence. (Photo: Representational)
Kolkata: A woman died on Sunday after she started bleeding profusely at a guest house in south Kolkata's Chetla area where she had put up with her boyfriend, a senior police officer said.

The couple, in their early 20s, rented a room at the guest house through online booking and checked in on Saturday, he said.

The woman's health condition deteriorated on Sunday afternoon when she started bleeding, following which her boyfriend took her to a nearby private hospital.

The hospital, however, refused admission. He then took her to a state-run medical establishment, where she was declared "brought dead", the officer said.

Police lodged a suo motu case and arrested the man as her death was due to "unknown reasons", and in his presence, the officer said.

The woman's body will be sent for post-mortem on Monday, he added.

Tags: kolkata woman, kolkata couple, boyfriend arrested, kolkata guest house
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

