Monday, Oct 23, 2017

India, All India

Modi wishes Abe on re-election, hopes to strengthen India-Japan ties

PTI
Published : Oct 23, 2017, 11:30 am IST
Updated : Oct 23, 2017, 11:33 am IST

Shinzo Abe won the snap polls held on Sunday, with his LDF-led coalition bagging two-thirds majority in the lower house of Parliament.

Modi and Abe share a great relationship and have met several times over the last three years. (Photo: File/PTI)
 Modi and Abe share a great relationship and have met several times over the last three years. (Photo: File/PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe on his re-election and said he looked forward to further strengthening the relations between the two countries.

Abe got a resounding victory in the snap polls held on Sunday, with his LDF-led coalition winning two-thirds majority in the lower house of Parliament.

"Heartiest greetings to my dear friend @AbeShinzo on his big election win. Look forward to further strengthen India-Japan relations with him," Modi tweeted.

Modi and Abe share a great relationship and have met several times over the last three years. Abe was in India recently for the annual summit meeting with Modi.

