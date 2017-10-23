Modi wishes Abe on re-election, hopes to strengthen India-Japan ties

Shinzo Abe won the snap polls held on Sunday, with his LDF-led coalition bagging two-thirds majority in the lower house of Parliament.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe on his re-election and said he looked forward to further strengthening the relations between the two countries.

Abe got a resounding victory in the snap polls held on Sunday, with his LDF-led coalition winning two-thirds majority in the lower house of Parliament.

"Heartiest greetings to my dear friend @AbeShinzo on his big election win. Look forward to further strengthen India-Japan relations with him," Modi tweeted.

Modi and Abe share a great relationship and have met several times over the last three years. Abe was in India recently for the annual summit meeting with Modi.