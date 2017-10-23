The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Oct 23, 2017 | Last Update : 02:08 AM IST

India, All India

Embattled Venezuelan President to visit India soon

THE ASIAN AGE. | SRIDHAR KRISHNASWAMI
Published : Oct 23, 2017, 12:47 am IST
Updated : Oct 23, 2017, 12:49 am IST

Visit a year after PM Modi skipped NAM summit.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (Photo: AP)
 Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: At a time when India’s ties with the US are going from strength to strength, embattled Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro — the pet hate of the United States — is all set to visit New Delhi for the International Solar Alliance (ISA) meeting in December, diplomatic sources in New Delhi have confirmed. The visit is expected to take place a year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi skipped the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit that took place in Venezuela’s Margarita Island in September last year.

India was represented there instead by the then vice-president Hamid Ansari. While the Indian Government had maintained last year that nothing much should be read into PM Modi’s absence, speculation was rife that this was because of India’s growing proximity to the US which recently described itself as India’s “reliable partner”. Plans for the Venezuelan Presidential visit are being firmed up in New Delhi even as India is set to welcome US secretary of state Rex Tillerson on Tuesday in New Delhi.

“The visit of President Maduro has been more or less finalised. It will be a historic visit. He is eagerly looking forward to visiting India and holding talks with PM Modi,” diplomatic sources in New Delhi told this newspaper.

While Venezuela has realised that Indo-US ties have grown even stronger under the Modi Government, it is keen to build on the traditional solidarity that countries of the developing world have shared with each other. Venezuela is also aware of the important position that India enjoys in the developing world which explains President Maduro’s desire to visit New Delhi. The Venezuelan leadership has also been dwelling on the importance of oil exports from their country to energy-starved India and this is an important factor in ties between the two countries despite New Delhi’s proximity to Washington.

Ties between the Venezuelan leadership and the Trump Administration in the US have hit rock-bottom. The US accuses President Maduro of being a dictator and stifling dissent and democracy.

Tags: nicolas maduro, narendra modi, international solar alliance, indian government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Huawei's Mate 10 Pro beats the iPhone 8 Plus's camera in DxOMark rankings

2

Without identity proof, over 1.1 billion people ‘invisible’ worldwide

3

SHARP's Aquos R Compact takes a dig at iPhone X, Essential PH-1

4

Activist claims Salman's bodyguard threatened to gangrape her for backing Zubair, files FIR

5

Denmark Open Super Series: Kidambi Srikanth beats Wong Wing Ki Vincent to reach final

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham