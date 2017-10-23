The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Oct 23, 2017 | Last Update : 08:12 AM IST

India, All India

Do state panel for women really exist, Supreme Court asks govt

PTI
Published : Oct 23, 2017, 6:57 am IST
Updated : Oct 23, 2017, 6:59 am IST

The court asked the Centre to do the needful within six weeks and fixed the matter for hearing on December 6.

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)
 Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has asked the Centre if state commissions for women (SCW) actually exist across the country. The top court raised the question as it dealt with the issue of  precarious conditions faced by destitute widows living in Vrindavan and such other places.

The apex court, which is hearing a matter pertaining to the condition of such widows across the country, told the Centre that if SCWs did not exist in the states, then the concerned state governments should be asked to ensure setting up of such panels.

“The solicitor general should also inform us whether the SCW is actually existing in all the state governments and if not, then a communication to the state governments be sent to ensure that these SCW should be in place in accordance with the statute,” a bench headed  by justice M.B. Lokur said.

The Centre told the bench, which also comprised justices S.Abdul Nazeer and Deepak Gupta, that it would furnish an affidavit on the agreed action plan, which contains several steps required to be taken to improve the situation of the destitute widows.

The court asked the Centre to do the needful within six weeks and fixed the matter for hearing on December 6.

In August, the top court had said that the ostracised destitute widows belong to the “socially disadvantaged class” of society and were not treated with the dignity they deserve in the shelter homes in Vrindavan and elsewhere. It had equated them with socially underprivileged groups who have no real access to justice, are voiceless and were needed to be empowered.

“There can be little or no doubt at all that widows in some parts of the country are socially deprived and to an extent ostracised. Perhaps this is the reason why many of them choose to come to Vrindavan and other ashrams where, unfortunately, they are not treated with the dignity they deserve,” the bench had then said.  

“It is to give voice to these hapless widows that it became necessary for this court to intervene as a part of its constitutional duty and for reasons of social justice,” it added.

Tags: supreme court, centre
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Huawei's Mate 10 Pro beats the iPhone 8 Plus's camera in DxOMark rankings

2

Without identity proof, over 1.1 billion people ‘invisible’ worldwide

3

SHARP's Aquos R Compact takes a dig at iPhone X, Essential PH-1

4

Activist claims Salman's bodyguard threatened to gangrape her for backing Zubair, files FIR

5

Denmark Open Super Series: Kidambi Srikanth beats Wong Wing Ki Vincent to reach final

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham