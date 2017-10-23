The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Oct 23, 2017 | Last Update : 03:45 PM IST

India, All India

Bilkis Bano gangrape: Gujarat govt to apprise Supreme Court on departmental action

PTI
Published : Oct 23, 2017, 3:33 pm IST
Updated : Oct 23, 2017, 3:34 pm IST

The gangrape survivor has sought grant of adequate compensation and initiation of departmental action against the errant police officers.

The Bombay High Court had on May 4 upheld the conviction and life imprisonment of 12 people in the gangrape case. In picture: Bilkis Bano. (Photo: AFP | FILE)
 The Bombay High Court had on May 4 upheld the conviction and life imprisonment of 12 people in the gangrape case. In picture: Bilkis Bano. (Photo: AFP | FILE)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Gujarat government to apprise it within four weeks whether any departmental action had been initiated or taken against the police officers whose conviction was upheld in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud also allowed the gangrape survivor to file a fresh appeal seeking enhancement of the compensation earlier granted to her in the gangrape case that had taken place during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The gangrape survivor has sought grant of adequate compensation and initiation of departmental action against the errant police officers.

The Supreme Court, which sought a report from the Gujarat government within four weeks on the departmental action, asked the counsel for the rape survivor to file a separate appeal challenging a high court order on the issue of compensation.

The Bombay High Court had on May 4 upheld the conviction and life imprisonment of 12 people in the gangrape case, while setting aside the acquittal of seven people including policemen and doctors.

Bilkis Bano, who was gang-raped in March, 2002, while she was pregnant, lost seven of her family members in the aftermath of the Godhra train burning incident.

The bench had convicted seven persons, including five policemen and two doctors, for not performing their duties (sections 218) and tampering of evidence (section 201) under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The convicted policemen and doctors are Narpat Singh, Idris Abdul Saiyed, Bikabhai Patel, Ramsingh Bhabhor, Sombhai Gori, Arun Kumar Prasad (doctor) and Sangeeta Kumar Prasad (doctor).

A special court had on January 21, 2008, convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment 11 men in the case.

They later approached the Bombay High Court challenging their conviction and sought for the trial court's order to be quashed.

The CBI had also filed an appeal in the high court seeking harsher punishment of death for three of the convicted on the grounds that they were the main perpetrators of the crime.

According to the prosecution, on March 3, 2002, Bilkis Bano's family was attacked by a mob at Randhikpur village near Ahmedabad during the post-Godhra riots and seven members of her family were killed.

Bilkis Bano, who was five-month pregnant at the time, was gangraped while six other members of her family managed to escape from the mob.

The trial in the case began in Ahmedabad. However, after Bilkis Bano expressed apprehensions that witnesses could be harmed and CBI evidence tampered, the Supreme Court transferred the case to Mumbai in August 2004.

Tags: bilkis bano, bilkis bano gangrape case, police officers, conviction
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Playing the latest Forza racing game with a real-life Lamborghini

2

Prabhas' special treat for fans on 38th birthday: First poster of Saaho

3

Huawei's Mate 10 Pro beats the iPhone 8 Plus's camera in DxOMark rankings

4

Without identity proof, over 1.1 billion people ‘invisible’ worldwide

5

SHARP's Aquos R Compact takes a dig at iPhone X, Essential PH-1

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The museum has a rotating exhibitions of Mr. Saint Laurent’s couture, including such memorable pieces as the 1965 Mondrian dresses, Cossack-style brocade coats from the 1976 Ballets Russes collection, and the 1988 van Gogh “Sunflowers” jacket (Photo: AP)

Saint Laurent’s couture celebrated through museum in Paris

Individuals can participate regardless of their sexual orientation, but the circuit allows cowboys and cowgirls in the LBTQ community in particular to feel comfortable doing something they love. (Photo: AP)

US: Rodeo stars gear up for the International Gay Rodeo in Las Vegas

Kali Puja was practically unknown before the 18th century; however, a late 17th-century devotional text Kalika mangalkavya –by Balram mentions an annual festival dedicated to Kali. It was introduced in Bengal during the 18th century, by King (Raja) Krishnachandra of Navadvipa. (Photo: Soumyadeep Choudhuri)

Kali Puja 2017: Invoking the destroyer of evil forces

Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, was celebrated across the country Thursday. The festival marks the triumph of light over darkness, the return of Lord Rama and in certain parts of India, the invocation of Goddess Kali. (Photo: PTI. AP)

Celebrating Diwali across borders

The word itself is derived from the Sanskrit word "deepavali," meaning "series of lighted lamps," hence, it is also known as the festival of lights. (Photo: PTI)

Nation lights up on Diwali eve

Diwali is celebrated as the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness. (Photo: PTI/ AP)

Festival of Light spreads cheer across nation

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham