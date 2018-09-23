The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Sep 23, 2018 | Last Update : 12:37 PM IST

India, All India

'Truth can’t have 2 versions': Jaitley questions Hollande over Rafale claims

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 23, 2018, 11:40 am IST
Updated : Sep 23, 2018, 11:40 am IST

Arun Jaitley questioned Hollande over claims that India proposed private company to partner with Dassault Aviation.

'...former French President, Hollande, is countering statement made against him with regard to a conflict of interest in his dealing with the Reliance Defence,' Finance Minister Arun Jaitley wrote. (Photo: Twitter | @ANI)
 '...former French President, Hollande, is countering statement made against him with regard to a conflict of interest in his dealing with the Reliance Defence,' Finance Minister Arun Jaitley wrote. (Photo: Twitter | @ANI)

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday questioned former French president Francois Hollande over his claims that India proposed a private company to partner with the Dassault Aviation for procurement of 36 Rafale jets.

“Truth cannot have two versions,” Jaitley wrote in a Facebook blog titled ‘A Questionable Statement Which Circumstances & Facts Demolish’ on Sunday morning.

The finance minister also hinted at a “conflict of interest” concerning Hollande and said, “…it may be mentioned that the former French President, Hollande, is countering statement made against him with regard to a conflict of interest in his dealing with the Reliance Defence.”

Referring to a tweet posted by a Congress leader, Jaitley suggested that Hollande’s statement was intended to defend himself from criticism for an alleged conflict of interest within his own country.

"The Congress Party's official handle on 31.8.2018 had carried the tweet of one of its leader 'It is evident that Anil Ambani bribed President Hollande through his actor-partner to get the Dassault partnership'," Arun Jaitley further wrote.

Referring to the same tweet, Jaitley questioned Congress’ credibility and wrote, “For the Congress Party to allege that a former President had been bribed by an Indian business group and then use him as a primary witness, particularly when he is facing criticism for an alleged conflict of interest within his own country.”

Questioning the timing of the statement by former French president that came days after Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, in a tweet on August 30, warned of “some big bunker buster bombs in the next couple of weeks” over the Rafale deal,  Jaitley hinted at some nexus between the opposition parties of the two countries.

In a reference to Hollande’s other statement where he said that “he is ‘not aware’ if Government ever lobbied for Reliance Defence and that ‘the partners chose themselves’”, Jaitley said, “…This contradicts his first questionable statement which the French Government and Dassault have denied. The facts contradict the same. His second statement in Montreal, Canada to AFP makes the veracity of his first statement even more questionable.”

 

Tags: arun jaitley, francois hollande, rafale deal, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Isha Ambani engagement: Peecee-Nick, Janhvi, Sonam-Anand, Anil dazzle in Italy

2

R Madhavan talks about what makes a person an icon

3

A communal harmony message: Hindus, Muslims perform ‘aarti’, ‘azaan’ in same pandal

4

Badhaai Ho: Ayushmann’s reaction on mother’s pregnancy is too hilarious in 1st song

5

This temple in Chhattisgarh opens only for 12 hours in a year

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The lead stars of two films, ‘Namste England’ and ‘Love Yatri’ hunted in pairs as they stepped out for promotions in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral

Parineeti's 'moment' with Ajay, Arjun also joins her, Love Yatris step out too

Mahesh Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated their back-to-back birthdays around the same time with their family. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagra

Alia, siblings together for Bhatt Sr’s 70th, Kareena with family on special day

The team of upcoming film ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’ were clicked during promotions and screening in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Hugs galore: BGMC’s Shahid, Shraddha, Yami, team have gala time before release

The makers of the horror comedy ‘Stree’ held a star-studded success bash of the film in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Rajkummar, team celebrate as Stree enters 100-crore club

B-Town stars sought blessings from Lord Ganesha by praying to various idols in Mumbai on Sunday and Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter/Instagram)

Aishwarya, Aaradhya, Big B, Neetu, others enjoy Lord Ganesha's festive fervour

Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol, Kiara Advani, ‘Sui Dhaaga’ stars Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma were spotted at the Mumbai airport. Parineeti Chopra, Shilpa Shetty and family were clicked at Ganesh Darshan. Checkout more latest pictures of Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: Abhishek, Varun, Anushka, Kajol, Kiara spotted at airport

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham