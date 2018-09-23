The Asian Age | News



Rahul Gandhi ‘repeating untruth’: BJP hits back at Cong as Rafale row grows

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 23, 2018, 9:45 am IST
Updated : Sep 23, 2018, 9:50 am IST

Nirmala Sitharaman accused Rahul Gandhi of 'repeating untruth' and slammed him for using 'abusive language' against PM.

War of words have intensified between the BJP and Congress after former French presidnet Francois Hollande's claims escalated Rafale row. (Photo: File | PTI)
 War of words have intensified between the BJP and Congress after former French presidnet Francois Hollande's claims escalated Rafale row. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: The BJP government, which is facing a scathing attack from the Congress over Rafale controversy following former French president Francois Hollande’s claims, accused Rahul Gandhi of “repeating untruth” and slammed him for using “brazen and abusive language” against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking to Twitter, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, said: “They (Rahul Gandhi and Congress) betray their sense of desperation in being out-of-power. In our govt there is no corruption. No wonder today the buzz is #RahulKaPuraKhandanChor (All members of Rahul’s family are thieves).”

 

 

Earlier, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that it was wrong to expect a more mature statement from Gandhi when his "entire family is arraigned for scams like the National Herald scam and the Bofors scandal."

Prasad also condemned Rahul Gandhi for his claim that ‘Hollande is calling PM Modi a thief’ and termed the remarks as "shameful and irresponsible", saying no president of any party has ever used such language against a prime minister.

Hollande, who was French president when the Rs 58,000 crore deal was announced, was quoted as saying by French publication 'Mediapart' that France was given "no choice" on the selection of the Indian partner for Dassault and the Indian government proposed the name of Reliance to partner with the French aerospace giant.

Several other BJP leaders and supporters also took to Twitter and lashed out at Rahul Gandhi and Congress party.

 

 

 

 

On Saturday, Rahul Gandhi had intensified his attack on PM Modi over the Rafale fighter jets controversy. Addressing a press conference, Gandhi had taken a dig at the Prime Minister, saying, "Desh Ka Chowkidar Chor Hai" (the custodian of the country is now a thief).

Also Read: Hollande says PM of India thief: Rahul questions Modi's silence on Rafale deal

He further said, "For the first time a French ex-president is calling an Indian Prime Minister a thief."

Tags: pm modi, nirmala sitharaman, rahul gandhi, rafale deal, ravi shankar prasad
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

