PM Modi slams Naveen Patnaik for not adopting Ayushman Bharat

Addressing a rally here after laying foundation stone for a coal-gasification based fertiliser plant.

Talcher (Odisha): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a jibe at Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik over the latter’s refusal to implement Ayushman Bharat scheme in the state.

Addressing a public meeting at Talcher, Mr Modi said Odisha was yet to be included in the Ayushman Bharat scheme even though the state had poor healthcare facilities.

He exhorted CM Naveen to be a part of the scheme to extend benefits of the scheme to the people of the state. “If Odisha comes under the scheme, people of Odisha will be able to get health care facilities anywhere in the country free of cost. If the state government here does not cooperate, I will not be able to serve you,” the PM noted.

This apart, Mr Modi took credit for the Rs 1 rice scheme in the state, claiming that the Odisha government is able to implement the scheme because the Centre contributes around Rs 450 crore per month for the scheme.

Mr Modi also said his government will soon convert the recently Cabinet approved Ordinance on instant triple talaq or talaq-e-biddat into a formal law of the land as a part of his government to effort to establish social and gender equality.

Addressing a rally here after laying foundation stone for a coal-gasification based fertiliser plant, Mr Modi said for centuries Muslim women in India were subjected to social injustice because of instant triple talaq.