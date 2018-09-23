The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Sep 23, 2018

India, All India

Manohar Parrikar will continue to be Goa's chief minister, says Amit Shah

PTI
Published : Sep 23, 2018, 5:58 pm IST
Updated : Sep 23, 2018, 5:58 pm IST

The BJP president announced that a reshuffle of the coastal state's ministers will soon take place.

Parrikar is at present admitted at the AIIMS and undergoing treatment for a pancreatic ailment. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar will continue in his post, BJP president Amit Shah said Sunday as he announced that a reshuffle of the state's ministers will soon take place.

The BJP chief said so in a tweet following a discussion with the Bharatiya Janata Party's core group team from Goa.

"It has been decided during a discussion with the Goa BJP core team that Manohar Parrikar will continue to lead the Goa government. There will soon be a reshuffle of ministers and their portfolios," he said.  

Parrikar's poor health has sparked speculation over his continuation as the chief minister of Goa, and Shah had recently sent a central party leaders team to the coastal state to speak to allies and take stock of the political situation.  

The opposition Congress, which is the single largest party in the state, has also staked claim to form a government. The BJP has asserted that its government continues to have the support of a majority of MLAs. 

Parrikar is at present admitted at the AIIMS and undergoing treatment for a pancreatic ailment.

