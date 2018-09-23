The Asian Age | News

First case of Zika virus surfaces in Rajasthan after woman tests positive

PTI
Published : Sep 23, 2018, 3:37 pm IST
Updated : Sep 23, 2018, 3:37 pm IST

The woman was admitted to Sawai Man Singh hospital on September 11 with joint pain, redness in eyes, and weakness.

Jaipur: An elderly woman from Jaipur was tested positive for Zika virus infection, officials of a medical college here said, adding it is a first such case in the state.

The woman was admitted to Sawai Man Singh (SMS) hospital on September 11 with joint pain, redness in eyes, and weakness. She was tested negative for dengue and swine flu.

On suspicion, samples were sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune to test for Zika virus and the report was positive, Dr U S Agrawal, principal of the SMS medical college said on Sunday. 

"I believe this is the first case of Zika virus in the state," he said. 

The woman, a resident of Shastri Nagar area here, was discharged a few days back after she was feeling better, Agrawal said. The hospital administration has alerted the state Health Department, he said.

