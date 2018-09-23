Encounter underway in J&K's Pulwama

A cordon and search operation in Dar Ganie Gund village in Tral's Aribal area turned into an encounter when militants fired upon the forces.

The encounter broke out after the militants fired upon the forces who retaliated, a police official said. (Representational | PTI)

Srinagar: An encounter broke out on Sunday between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Dar Ganie Gund village in Tral's Aribal area in the south Kashmir district on Sunday morning, a police official said. He said the operation was launched after receiving specific intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

Cordon and Search Operation which was launched at Dar Ganie Gund ,Aribal,Tral has turned into an encounter. Details are being collected. — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) September 23, 2018

The gunfight is on and further details are being collected, he said.