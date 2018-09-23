The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Sep 23, 2018 | Last Update : 12:37 PM IST

India, All India

Encounter underway in J&K's Pulwama

PTI
Published : Sep 23, 2018, 11:14 am IST
Updated : Sep 23, 2018, 11:14 am IST

A cordon and search operation in Dar Ganie Gund village in Tral's Aribal area turned into an encounter when militants fired upon the forces.

The encounter broke out after the militants fired upon the forces who retaliated, a police official said. (Representational | PTI)
 The encounter broke out after the militants fired upon the forces who retaliated, a police official said. (Representational | PTI)

Srinagar: An encounter broke out on Sunday between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Dar Ganie Gund village in Tral's Aribal area in the south Kashmir district on Sunday morning, a police official said. He said the operation was launched after receiving specific intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in the area. 

The encounter broke out after the militants fired upon the forces who retaliated, the official said. 

 

The gunfight is on and further details are being collected, he said. 

Tags: pulwama encounter, j&k encounter, cordon and search operation
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

