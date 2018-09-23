The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Sep 23, 2018 | Last Update : 02:14 PM IST

India, All India

Colourful bands, tattoos in TN schools keep caste cauldron simmering

PTI
Published : Sep 23, 2018, 1:44 pm IST
Updated : Sep 23, 2018, 1:45 pm IST

School compound walls are painted with graffiti of outfits espousing respective causes and with students asserting their caste identities.

A red and blue wristband denotes the suppressed caste or leanings towards a regional Dalit-based political outfit, while a yellow-green one points to Vanniyars or support to a political party known to be backing the community. (Representational Image)
  A red and blue wristband denotes the suppressed caste or leanings towards a regional Dalit-based political outfit, while a yellow-green one points to Vanniyars or support to a political party known to be backing the community. (Representational Image)

Chennai: Colourful bands and tattoos may be fancy wearables and art forms for many, but for students in several government schools in Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu, these symbolise their caste identities and deep-rooted prejudices.

Cuddalore in north Tamil Nadu is dominated by Most Backward Class Vanniyars, while Scheduled Castes, the second largest in number, account for nearly 30 per cent of the population, with the two communities being at odds with each other for long.

The tug of war between the two has been spilling over to schools in deep pockets of the district, where compound walls are painted with graffiti of outfits espousing their respective causes, with students seeking to assert their caste identities.

A red and blue wristband denotes the suppressed caste or leanings towards a regional Dalit-based political outfit, while a yellow-green one points to Vanniyars or support to a political party known to be backing the community, said a police officer.

Tattooing of a single star or a mango, symbols of the rival parties, are among other means used by students to exhibit their caste affiliations.

Frequent conflicts erupt between students for reasons as innocuous as tucking in shirts, boys talking to girl students, wearing pressed clothes and having a neat haircut, the officer working in the district told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Inevitably, there is a backlash from the suppressed community.

"Caste conflicts are a regular affair in schools. Even some teachers have a bias and mete out unfair treatment to students of lower castes," the officer said.

Three FIRs - involving caste-based tiffs between students - had been registered in a local police station so far this year, he added.

In view of caste-based tussles among the students, a 17 point code of conduct, prohibiting among other things, use of such colour bands and tattoos in schools had been issued by the district administration.

The rules, later adopted by the Education Department for all schools in the state, were issued during the tenure of Johny Tom Varghese as the sub-collector of Cuddalore.

Varghese, who has since been transferred, said schools should be kept out of politics and electoral campaigns.

"Students must explore the complexities of caste and culture, but in an academic sense, which does not promote hatred," he told PTI.

But the Dalits feel that flaunting of such affiliations help them.

"The exhibits guard us against troubles. It sends a message that we have a network to fight back. No longer do we feel insecure of belonging to the Scheduled Caste," a parent said.

The number of FIRs, the police officer said, could have been much higher had it not been for efforts by police in settling several issues amicably.

"Local politicians try to gain mileage out of such issues even if rival students declare a truce. We have appealed to students and parents not to take up trivial issues or give issues a communal twist," the officer said.

A district official said a teacher was recently suspended for allegedly restricting Dalit students from using the toilet in a school.

The official, however, said the 17-point code of conduct was being strictly followed in the schools.

Kaani Nilamum Mupporumai Aniyum, an activist collective working with government schools in Naduveerapattu,C N Palayam, Vellakkarai and surrounding villages in the district, came out with a report early this year in which it noted that there has been a sharp increase in cases against juveniles in the belt in recent years.

Radhika Ganesh of the activist collective said the Dalit community felt injustice had been historically perpetrated towards them and hence believed aggression on their part was justified.

"Even parents advise their children not to be passive," she said, adding the collective was extending its activities to southern parts of the state, where caste conflicts have been rampant in schools.

In 2015, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) took note of the reported use of different colours by school students to identify or indicate caste in southern Tirunelveli district, known for violent clashes between OBCs and Dalits. 

Tags: most backward class vanniyars, scheduled castes, tamil nadu schools
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

MOST POPULAR

1

Isha Ambani engagement: Peecee-Nick, Janhvi, Sonam-Anand, Anil dazzle in Italy

2

R Madhavan talks about what makes a person an icon

3

A communal harmony message: Hindus, Muslims perform ‘aarti’, ‘azaan’ in same pandal

4

Badhaai Ho: Ayushmann’s reaction on mother’s pregnancy is too hilarious in 1st song

5

This temple in Chhattisgarh opens only for 12 hours in a year

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The lead stars of two films, ‘Namste England’ and ‘Love Yatri’ hunted in pairs as they stepped out for promotions in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral

Parineeti's 'moment' with Ajay, Arjun also joins her, Love Yatris step out too

Mahesh Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated their back-to-back birthdays around the same time with their family. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagra

Alia, siblings together for Bhatt Sr’s 70th, Kareena with family on special day

The team of upcoming film ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’ were clicked during promotions and screening in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Hugs galore: BGMC’s Shahid, Shraddha, Yami, team have gala time before release

The makers of the horror comedy ‘Stree’ held a star-studded success bash of the film in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Rajkummar, team celebrate as Stree enters 100-crore club

B-Town stars sought blessings from Lord Ganesha by praying to various idols in Mumbai on Sunday and Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter/Instagram)

Aishwarya, Aaradhya, Big B, Neetu, others enjoy Lord Ganesha's festive fervour

Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol, Kiara Advani, ‘Sui Dhaaga’ stars Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma were spotted at the Mumbai airport. Parineeti Chopra, Shilpa Shetty and family were clicked at Ganesh Darshan. Checkout more latest pictures of Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: Abhishek, Varun, Anushka, Kajol, Kiara spotted at airport

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham