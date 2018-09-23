Andhra MLA, former TDP MLA shot dead by Naxals in Vishakapatnam

Araku MLA Sarveswara Rao and former MLA S Soma were killed in a Naxal-related attack in Dumbriguda Mandal, police said.

According to reports, the politicians were returning from a function when they were shot at point-blank range by the Maoists.

Vishakapatnam: Two Telugu Desam Party MLA's were shot dead by Naxals in Andhra Pradesh's Vishakapatnam district on Sunday.

According to reports, the politicians were returning from a function when they were shot at point-blank range by the Maoists.

Police are investigating the incident and further details are awaited.