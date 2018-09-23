The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Sep 23, 2018 | Last Update : 03:53 PM IST

India, All India

Andhra MLA, former TDP MLA shot dead by Naxals in Vishakapatnam

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Sep 23, 2018, 2:45 pm IST
Updated : Sep 23, 2018, 2:45 pm IST

Araku MLA Sarveswara Rao and former MLA S Soma were killed in a Naxal-related attack in Dumbriguda Mandal, police said.

According to reports, the politicians were returning from a function when they were shot at point-blank range by the Maoists.
 According to reports, the politicians were returning from a function when they were shot at point-blank range by the Maoists. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Vishakapatnam: Two Telugu Desam Party MLA's were shot dead by Naxals in Andhra Pradesh's Vishakapatnam district on Sunday. 

Araku MLA Sarveswara Rao and former MLA S Soma were killed in a Naxal-related attack in Dumbriguda Mandal, police said.

According to reports, the politicians were returning from a function when they were shot at point-blank range by the Maoists. 

Police are investigating the incident and further details are awaited.

Tags: naxals strike, araku mla sarveswara rao, former mla s soma
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam

