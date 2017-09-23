The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Sep 23, 2017 | Last Update : 04:47 AM IST

India, All India

Previous govt hated growth, says Modi in Varanasi

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : Sep 23, 2017, 1:00 am IST
Updated : Sep 23, 2017, 2:55 am IST

The Prime Minister later flagged off the country’s third Mahamana Express train between Varanasi and Vadodara through remote control.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Durga Mata Temple in Varanasi. (Photo: PTI)
Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that development was the solution to all problems in the country but previous government had a hatred for development.

“It was because of their hatred that we lagged behind but our effort will be to change the life of the poorest of the poor”, he said at a function in Varanasi.

The Prime Minister is on a two-days visit to his constituency Varanasi —his first after the BJP was elected to power in Uttar Pradesh with an overwhelming majority in March this year.

He inaugurated the Deendayal Hastkala Sankul, a Trade Facilitation Centre for handicrafts, in Bada Lalpur that was completed before its scheduled date of completion.

The Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Trade facilitation Centre, built at a cost of Rs 300 crores, is designed to help and encourage handicraft workers. Mr Modi added that he would appeal to all auto and taxi driver o bring tourists to this centre at least once.

“Once the tourists see all the specialties, all arts and crafts of Varanasi here, they will not go back without buying something. This centre will increase trade and tourism in Varanasi,” he said. Also, he stated that he had interacted with weavers in Varanasi when he first came here.  “Since that day, I was determined to change the future of weavers, preserve their ancestral skills and make their children find a future in their family trade. This centre will open new vistas for craftsmen,” he added.   

The Prime Minister  later flagged off the country’s third Mahamana Express train between Varanasi and Vadodara through remote control. He said that he had contested the Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi as well as Vadodara but had chosen to retain Varanasi because he wanted to ensure its development.

“Today, it is a pleasant coincidence that Varanasi and Vadodara are being linked by the Mahamana Express. Both the cities are cultural centres in their own right”, he said. He also inaugurated nearly 17 infrastructure projects, including the Ramnagar-Samne Ghat bridge and the Balua Ghat bridge, and laid  the foundation of nearly six projects.

The Prime Minister dedicated to the nation a community kitchen (‘Annakshetra’) near the famous Kashi Vishwanath temple. Mr Modi later offered prayers at the Tulsi Manas Temple and Durga Temple in Durgakund. He also released a commemorative stamp on the Ramayana. He interacted with BJP workers at the Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW) guest house.

Tags: narendra modi, mahamana express, deendayal hastkala sankul
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

