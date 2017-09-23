The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Sep 23, 2017 | Last Update : 03:45 PM IST

India, All India

Hoist Tricolour, make students sing national anthem daily: MP min to madrasas

ANI
Published : Sep 23, 2017, 3:06 pm IST
Updated : Sep 23, 2017, 3:06 pm IST

Earlier, Shah had announced that from October 1, the students of govt schools would have to say 'Jai Hind' when they answer the roll call.

Shah further lauded the progress in imparting modern education in Madrasa board. (Photo: ANI)
 Shah further lauded the progress in imparting modern education in Madrasa board. (Photo: ANI)

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Vijay Shah on Friday appealed to madrasas to hoist the Tricolour and make the students sing the national anthem daily in a bid to inculcate patriotism among the students.

Addressing a function to mark the 20th foundation day of the MP Madarsa Board here, "Regular schools unfurl the Tricolour and sing the national anthem daily. I appeal to all madrasas in MP to unfurl the Tricolour and sing the national anthem daily. I don't think anybody should have a problem with that. Nobody has."

He further lauded the progress in imparting modern education in Madrasa board.

"I congratulate the board for their effort of inculcating 'nationalistic ideology' among the youths of the country," he added.

Read: Satna: Students answer roll call with 'Jai Hind' instead of 'Yes Sir or Madam'

Earlier, Shah had announced that from October 1, the students of government schools would have to say 'Jai Hind' when they answer the roll call in Satna district.

Tags: vijay shah, tricolour, national anthem
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

MOST POPULAR

1

Tintin is a girl, says French philosopher

2

Watch: Salman’s twin avatars remind Varun's who're the original Judwaas

3

World's tallest bamboo Durga idol being made in Assam

4

For first time ever, drones to supply blood to hospitals in Switzerland

5

Watch: Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again promises to be a laugh riot

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham