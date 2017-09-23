Hoist Tricolour, make students sing national anthem daily: MP min to madrasas

Earlier, Shah had announced that from October 1, the students of govt schools would have to say 'Jai Hind' when they answer the roll call.

Shah further lauded the progress in imparting modern education in Madrasa board. (Photo: ANI)

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Vijay Shah on Friday appealed to madrasas to hoist the Tricolour and make the students sing the national anthem daily in a bid to inculcate patriotism among the students.

Addressing a function to mark the 20th foundation day of the MP Madarsa Board here, "Regular schools unfurl the Tricolour and sing the national anthem daily. I appeal to all madrasas in MP to unfurl the Tricolour and sing the national anthem daily. I don't think anybody should have a problem with that. Nobody has."

He further lauded the progress in imparting modern education in Madrasa board.

"I congratulate the board for their effort of inculcating 'nationalistic ideology' among the youths of the country," he added.

Read: Satna: Students answer roll call with 'Jai Hind' instead of 'Yes Sir or Madam'

Earlier, Shah had announced that from October 1, the students of government schools would have to say 'Jai Hind' when they answer the roll call in Satna district.