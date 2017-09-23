The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Sep 23, 2017

India, All India

Fresh CBI summons to Lalu, Tejashwi over hotel deal

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 23, 2017, 1:49 am IST
Updated : Sep 23, 2017, 1:50 am IST

Sources said Lalu has been asked to appear before the agency on September 25, and Tejashwi the next day.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejashwi Yadav (Photo: PTI/File)
 RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejashwi Yadav (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: The CBI on Friday issued fresh summons to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejashwi Yadav for questioning as part of its investigation into the alleged irregularities committed in awarding tenders for development, maintenance and operation of Railway hotels at Ranchi and Puri to a private firm when Lalu was the railway minister. Mr Yadav was the railway minister in 2006.

Sources said Lalu has been asked to appear before the agency on September 25, and Tejashwi the next day. They had earlier been called on September 11 and 12 but Lalu did not turn up, citing an ongoing court case in Ranchi where his presence was required, while Tejashwi claimed he had political commitments to take care of. The CBI has alleged that Lalu, as railway minister, handed over maintenance of two hotels run by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) in Ranchi and Puri to Sujata Hotel in return for a prime plot in Patna.

The CBI has registered the case against Lalu, his wife Rabri Devi, a former Bihar chief minister, son Tejashwi, who was deputy CM until a few months ago, and Sarla Gupta, wife of Prem Chand Gupta, a former union minister. Others named as accused in the FIR include Vijay Kochhar, Vinay Kochhar, both directors of Sujata Hotels and owner of Chanakya Hotel, Delight Marketing Company, now known as Lara Projects, and the then IRCTC managing director P K Goel.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) which is also investigating the case, has already issued a notice to Rabri Devi for questioning in the case. Rabri Devi has been asked to appear before the ED for questioning here on September 26. The ED registered a money laundering case against Lalu and his family members, including Rabri Devi, on the basis of CBI’s FIR in this regard.

Tags: tejashwi yadav, lalu prasad yadav, irctc hotels scam
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

