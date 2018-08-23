The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Aug 23, 2018 | Last Update : 10:45 AM IST

India, All India

Punjab minister advises Navjot Sidhu to apologise to families of soldiers

PTI
Published : Aug 23, 2018, 9:19 am IST
Updated : Aug 23, 2018, 9:20 am IST

Minister asserted that families of soldiers who died in line of duty were justified in expressing their displeasure over Sidhu's hug.

Sidhu was widely criticised for hugging Pakistan Army chief during his visit to Pakistan to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Imran Khan. (Photo: ANI)
 Sidhu was widely criticised for hugging Pakistan Army chief during his visit to Pakistan to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Imran Khan. (Photo: ANI)

Chandigarh: Punjab cabinet minister Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa, on Wednesday, advised his ministerial colleague Navjot Singh Sidhu to "say sorry" to the families of soldiers killed on duty for upsetting them by hugging the Pakistan Army chief recently.

He asserted that the families of soldiers who died in the line of duty were justified in expressing their displeasure over the cricketer-turned-politician's hug.

"Sidhu sahab is my senior colleague. I cannot dictate him. I can only suggest that he can gracefully say sorry to the families of martyrs who expressed unhappiness (over embracing the Pakistan Army chief). I think there is no harm in saying sorry. He is a wonderful person and a senior minister," Bajwa said in Chandigarh.

Sidhu was widely criticised for hugging the Pakistan Army chief during his visit to Pakistan to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. However, Bajwa said, "a friend had invited a friend" and there was no "crime" in Sidhu going to attend the ceremony in Islamabad.

The statement by the senior minister comes after chief minister Amarinder Singh ticked off Navjot Sidhu for hugging General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Read: Not in favour of Sidhu embracing Pak Army Chief: Punjab CM

Earlier, the chief minister had said, "It was wrong for him (Navjot Sidhu) to have shown the affection he did for the Pakistan Army chief. I am not in its favour...the fact is that the man (Navjot Sidhu) should understand that our soldiers are being killed everyday. My own regiment lost one Major and two jawans a few months ago."

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar came out in defence of Sidhu again while describing the latter's Pakistan visit as a "manufactured controversy".

"It is a manufactured controversy. I want to say that one should talk on issues instead of discussing individuals. The issue was opening the corridor to the historic Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib (in Pakistan). Sidhu raised this issue in Pakistan," Jakhar said.

The Gurdaspur MP also asked the BJP not to adopt "double standards" on this matter while citing the invitation extended to the then Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf, who was the mastermind of Kargil war, to Agra in 2001.

On Tuesday, Sidhu had defended hugging Pakistan's army chief in Islamabad, and had slammed the BJP's "double standards", reminding it of peace visits to Pakistan by Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi.

He had said hugging General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the swearing-in was an "emotional response" on learning that Sikh pilgrims might be allowed to visit the Kartarpur shrine across the border.

Tags: sidhu hugs pakistan army chief, general qamar javed bajwa, amarinder singh, navjot singh sidhu
Location: India, Chandigarh, Chandigarh

MOST POPULAR

1

Coconut oil is poison: Harvard professor says health fad is one of 'worst foods'

2

I knew while doing Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 that it's rubbish, says Dharmendra

3

Breakthrough for ovarian cancer patients: Half of women in trial respond to new drug

4

Asian Games 2018: Saurabh Chaudhary wins gold, Abhishek Verma bags bronze

5

Katrina Kaif might have given glimpse of Bharat look and we cannot wait to see more!

more

Editors' Picks

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Muslims around world celebrate Eid al-Adha by sacrificing animals to commemorate prophet Ibrahim's faith in being willing to sacrifice his son. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: The world celebrates Eid al- Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice

Goats and pigeons are offered as sacrifice in belief that participants receive supernatural power from goddess during festival. (Photos: AP, PTI)

S(t)eeped in blood: Hindu devotees sacrifice animals in Deodhani festival

India celebrates its 72nd Independence Day having won freedom from the shackles of British colonialists in 1947. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Independence Day 2018: Here's how India celebrated occassion

Independence Bill provided for the end of the British rule in India, on August 15, 1947, and the establishment of India.

In photos: India gears up to celebrate 72nd Independence Day

The festival of Gathemangal is celebrated in the memory of mythical demon Ghantakarna’s death. (Photos: AP)

Nepal celebrates victory of good over evil through Ghantakarna festival

From the ice cream cake, to some pimentos cheese bruger, healthy kale or fruit popsicles, here are some droolworthy edibles for midweek cravings. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delectable, delicious edibles for you to drool over

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham