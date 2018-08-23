Govt shares PM Modi’s video to promote road safety

It shows Modi getting into his SUV and putting on his seat belt.

New Delhi: Government’s publicity arm — the Press Information Bureau — has shared an inspiring video on Twitter to promote road safety, which shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi putting on his seat belt as soon as he enters his car.

Sharing the video, the Press Information Bureau asks its viewers a pertinent question: “First thing the Prime Minister does when getting in his car is put his seat belt on...What’s your excuse??”

The footage has been released in support of the road safety awareness campaign by the ministry of road, transport and highways called ‘Sadak Suraksha Jeevan Raksha’. It shows Mr Modi waving his hand before getting into his SUV and putting on his seat belt.

“Wear your seat belt,” writes the Press Information Bureau in the caption accompanying the video, urging everyone to follow traffic rules.

Since being shared just a day ago, the video has collected over 6,000 ‘likes’ and hundreds of appreciative comments.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), seat belts are the primary restraint system that can reduce the risk of fatality by 45-60%. A study conducted by Maruti Suzuki India Limited in 2017 found that only 25% of car occupants in India wear seat belts regularly.

Earlier this month, actor Akshay Kumar had starred in a series of adverts for the “Sadak Suraksha Jeevan Raksha” campaign.