The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Aug 23, 2018 | Last Update : 07:08 AM IST

India, All India

Govt shares PM Modi’s video to promote road safety

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 23, 2018, 2:33 am IST
Updated : Aug 23, 2018, 6:31 am IST

It shows Modi getting into his SUV and putting on his seat belt.

A grab of the video shared by Press Information Bureau.
 A grab of the video shared by Press Information Bureau.

New Delhi: Government’s publicity arm — the Press Information Bureau — has shared an inspiring video on Twitter to promote road safety, which shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi putting on his seat belt as soon as he enters his car.

Sharing the video, the Press Information Bureau asks its viewers a pertinent question: “First thing the Prime Minister does when getting in his car is put his seat belt on...What’s your excuse??”

The footage has been released in support of the road safety awareness campaign by the ministry of road, transport and highways called ‘Sadak Suraksha Jeevan Raksha’. It shows Mr Modi waving his hand before getting into his SUV and putting on his seat belt.

“Wear your seat belt,” writes the Press Information Bureau in the caption accompanying the video, urging everyone to follow traffic rules.

Since being shared just a day ago, the video has collected over 6,000 ‘likes’ and hundreds of appreciative comments.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), seat belts are the primary restraint system that can reduce the risk of fatality by 45-60%. A study conducted by Maruti Suzuki India Limited in 2017 found that only 25% of car occupants in India wear seat belts regularly.

Earlier this month, actor Akshay Kumar had starred in a series of adverts for the “Sadak Suraksha Jeevan Raksha” campaign.

Tags: press information bureau, narendra modi, road safety

MOST POPULAR

1

Coconut oil is poison: Harvard professor says health fad is one of 'worst foods'

2

I knew while doing Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 that it's rubbish, says Dharmendra

3

Breakthrough for ovarian cancer patients: Half of women in trial respond to new drug

4

Asian Games 2018: Saurabh Chaudhary wins gold, Abhishek Verma bags bronze

5

Katrina Kaif might have given glimpse of Bharat look and we cannot wait to see more!

more

Editors' Picks

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Stars from two films arrived on the sets of Salman Khan’s ‘Dus Ka Dum’ to shoot for fun-filled episodes in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Moves and laughs for Salman as he bonds with Shraddha, Rajkummar, Deols

It was a busy day for media persons as almost all actors from films that are up for release were seen at promotional events in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kajol enthralls students, Sonakshi, Stree, YPD 3, Genius teams also step out

Recently-engaged couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Peecee-Nick step out for noble reason, single man on arrival leaves as engaged

Priyanka Chopra, who is rumoured to be engaged to American singer Nick Jonas, stepped out for a dinner with their families in Mumbai on Friday night. Checkout the latest pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Priyanka Chopra steps out with beau Nick Jonas for dinner date

Saif Ali Khan and his good-looking children’s moments were the highlights of the paparazzi diary on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taimur’s cute moments on I-Day, papa Saif’s birthday with Sara, Ibrahim

Manish Malhotra brought out numerous stars from Bollywood at his residence in Mumbai for a gathering on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Janhvi, Sara and who's who of Bollywood together under Manish's roof

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham