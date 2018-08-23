The Asian Age | News

Eyeing 2019 polls, Akhilesh Yadav vows city after Lord Vishnu

PTI
Published : Aug 23, 2018, 1:09 am IST
Updated : Aug 23, 2018, 1:09 am IST

Maurya had said that if the need arises a Bill for the construction of a Ram temple could be brought in the Parliament.

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: PTI)
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday announced that a grand city named after Lord Vishnu would be developed, which would have a spectacular temple inspired by Cambodia’s sprawling Angkor Wat, in the state if his party comes to power.

Significantly, Mr Yadav’s comments come after BJP leader and UP deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya last week raked the Ram temple issue and suggested there could be a legislative route for the construction of a temple in Ayodhya.

“We will develop a city in the name of Lord Vishnu over 2,000 acres of land near Lion Safari (Etawah). We have a lot of land in Chambal ravines and the city will have a grand Vishnu temple, that will be a copy of famous Angkor Wat temple,” Mr Yadav, a former UP chief minister, told PTI.

Earlier, Mr Maurya had said that if the need arises a Bill for the construction of a Ram temple could be brought in the Parliament.

The UP deputy chief minister had suggested that the bill could be brought if there was “no way out” and his party had the adequate strength in both houses of the Parliament.

“At present, in Parliament, we do not have the adequate strength. Even if we bring the matter in Lok Sabha, our strength in the Rajya Sabha is less, and it will definitely be defeated. Every devotee of Lord Ram knows this. The court will soon give its judgement,” Mr Maurya had said.

Mr Yadav, however, promised that if voted to power, he will develop a city in the name of Lord Vishnu, whose incarnations Lord Ram and Lord Krishna were.    

