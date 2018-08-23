The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Aug 23, 2018 | Last Update : 08:51 PM IST

India, All India

Congress leader Gurudas Kamat cremated with state honours in Mumbai

PTI
Published : Aug 23, 2018, 7:38 pm IST
Updated : Aug 23, 2018, 7:39 pm IST

Kamat, a 5-time Lok Sabha MP and former Union minister, died of a heart attack in Delhi. His body was brought to his residence in Mumbai.

He was cremated in suburban Chembur with full state honours in the presence of several dignitaries and a huge number of supporters. (Photo: File)
 He was cremated in suburban Chembur with full state honours in the presence of several dignitaries and a huge number of supporters. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Senior Congress leader Gurudas Kamat was cremated on Thursday in suburban Chembur with full state honours in the presence of several dignitaries and a huge number of supporters.

Kamat, 63, a five-time Lok Sabha MP and a former Union minister, died of a heart attack in New Delhi on Wednesday and his body was brought to his residence in Chembur to allow people to pay their last respects.

Kamat's body was wrapped in the tricolour and was taken to the crematorium in the suburb in a flower-bedecked vehicle.

His son Sunil lighted the pyre and a police contingent gave the departed leader a gun salute.

Several people present there were seen breaking down.

Among those who paid tribute to Kamat were Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state minister Vinod Tawde, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam, former chief minister Narayan Rane, BJP leader Ashish Shelar and former Union minister Mukul Wasnik.

It also included BJP leader Krishna Hegde, Congress leader Naseem Khan, former CM Ashok Chavan, Samajwadi Pary MLA Abu Asim Azmi, Congress MLA Aslam Sheikh, Maharashtra minister Prakash Mehta, MLC Bhai Jagtap, Congress MLA Amin Patel apart from party workers.

While some of these leaders paid their respects at Kamat's Chembur residence, others were present at the crematorium.

Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam said that the party wanted Kamat's body to be brought to its city headquarters near the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation head office in south Mumbai but the departed leader's family members turned down the request.

"We respected the sentiments of the family," Nirupam told PTI.

Tags: gurudas kamat, gurudas kamat dies
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Android collecting 10 times more data than iOS: Study

2

Anaesthetist in Hong Kong killed his wife, daughter with gas-filled yoga ball

3

The adrenaline is what I live for: Ranveer Singh on Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba'

4

Man arrested over Facebook post depicting Nepal PM as 'monkey'

5

Coconut oil is poison: Harvard professor says health fad is one of 'worst foods'

more

Editors' Picks

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Muslims around world celebrate Eid al-Adha by sacrificing animals to commemorate prophet Ibrahim's faith in being willing to sacrifice his son. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: The world celebrates Eid al- Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice

Goats and pigeons are offered as sacrifice in belief that participants receive supernatural power from goddess during festival. (Photos: AP, PTI)

S(t)eeped in blood: Hindu devotees sacrifice animals in Deodhani festival

India celebrates its 72nd Independence Day having won freedom from the shackles of British colonialists in 1947. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Independence Day 2018: Here's how India celebrated occassion

Independence Bill provided for the end of the British rule in India, on August 15, 1947, and the establishment of India.

In photos: India gears up to celebrate 72nd Independence Day

The festival of Gathemangal is celebrated in the memory of mythical demon Ghantakarna’s death. (Photos: AP)

Nepal celebrates victory of good over evil through Ghantakarna festival

From the ice cream cake, to some pimentos cheese bruger, healthy kale or fruit popsicles, here are some droolworthy edibles for midweek cravings. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delectable, delicious edibles for you to drool over

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham