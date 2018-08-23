The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Aug 23, 2018 | Last Update : 07:08 AM IST

India, All India

China offers help to ease India, Pakistan tensions

PTI
Published : Aug 23, 2018, 1:33 am IST
Updated : Aug 23, 2018, 6:28 am IST

China welcomed the ‘positive’ remarks of PM Modi and his new Pak counterpart Imran Khan on improving bilateral relations.

China hopes the two countries can jointly stay committed to regional peace and development, Lu said.
Beijing: China said on Wednesday it is willing to play a “positive and constructive role” in easing relations between India and Pakistan as it welcomed the “positive” remarks of PM Narendra Modi and his new Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan on improving bilateral ties.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said the improvement and development of relations between India and Pakistan are important to regional peace, stability and prosperity.

“We have noted relevant reports and we welcome the positive remarks made by the Indian and Pakistani leaders on improving bilateral relations,” Mr Lu said while replying to a question on the statements made by the two leaders soon after Khan assumed office as Pakistan’s 22nd Prime Minister on August 18.

“Both Pakistan and India are important countries in South Asia. As a common neighbour to Pakistan and India, China firmly supports the two sides to enhance dialogue, increase mutual trust, properly handle and solve their differences,” Mr Lu said, according to the official transcript of the briefing issued by the ministry of foreign affairs.

China hopes the two countries can jointly stay committed to regional peace and development, he said.

“China is willing to play a constructive role in this aspect,” he said.

Asked what he meant by China playing a constructive role, the spokesman said, “We are very pleased to see that the leaders of Pakistan and India have recently made positive remarks on improving bilateral relations.”

“It is of course a good thing for both sides to continuously improve relations and jointly work together for regional peace and stability,” he said.

Tags: indo-pak ties, narendra modi, imran khan

