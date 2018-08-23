The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Aug 23, 2018 | Last Update : 10:45 AM IST

India, All India

BJP-RSS conspiring to kill me: Tej Pratap Yadav after armed man clutches his hands

ANI
Published : Aug 23, 2018, 10:41 am IST
Updated : Aug 23, 2018, 10:41 am IST

The man was spotted by Yadav's driver among the crowd gathered to greet him in Mahua.

'While I was on my way to Mahua, an armed person held my hand and was unwilling to leave. This is a conspiracy by RSS and BJP to kill me,' Yadav said. (Photo: ANI)
 'While I was on my way to Mahua, an armed person held my hand and was unwilling to leave. This is a conspiracy by RSS and BJP to kill me,' Yadav said. (Photo: ANI)

Vaishali (Bihar): An armed individual clutched Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav's hand in Mahua, where the leader had arrived to extend greetings to people on the occasion of Eid al-Adha on Wednesday.

In the wake of the incident, the former state health minister alleged that the incident was a conspiracy hatched by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to kill him.

"While I was on my way to Mahua, an armed person held my hand and was unwilling to leave. This is a conspiracy by RSS and BJP to kill me," he said.

The man was spotted by Yadav's driver among the crowd gathered to greet him in Mahua. Subsequently, the driver and others present there raised an alarm, after which the man was handed over to the police. However, Yadav claimed that no arrest was made.

Questioning the state government in the wake of the incident, the RJD leader said, "When MLAs and ministers are not safe here, how can commoners be safe?"

Tags: rss, bjp, tej pratap yadav, rjd
Location: India, Bihar

MOST POPULAR

1

Coconut oil is poison: Harvard professor says health fad is one of 'worst foods'

2

I knew while doing Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 that it's rubbish, says Dharmendra

3

Breakthrough for ovarian cancer patients: Half of women in trial respond to new drug

4

Asian Games 2018: Saurabh Chaudhary wins gold, Abhishek Verma bags bronze

5

Katrina Kaif might have given glimpse of Bharat look and we cannot wait to see more!

more

Editors' Picks

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Muslims around world celebrate Eid al-Adha by sacrificing animals to commemorate prophet Ibrahim's faith in being willing to sacrifice his son. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: The world celebrates Eid al- Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice

Goats and pigeons are offered as sacrifice in belief that participants receive supernatural power from goddess during festival. (Photos: AP, PTI)

S(t)eeped in blood: Hindu devotees sacrifice animals in Deodhani festival

India celebrates its 72nd Independence Day having won freedom from the shackles of British colonialists in 1947. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Independence Day 2018: Here's how India celebrated occassion

Independence Bill provided for the end of the British rule in India, on August 15, 1947, and the establishment of India.

In photos: India gears up to celebrate 72nd Independence Day

The festival of Gathemangal is celebrated in the memory of mythical demon Ghantakarna’s death. (Photos: AP)

Nepal celebrates victory of good over evil through Ghantakarna festival

From the ice cream cake, to some pimentos cheese bruger, healthy kale or fruit popsicles, here are some droolworthy edibles for midweek cravings. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delectable, delicious edibles for you to drool over

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham