Suresh Prabhu offers to resign; Congress asks Modi to appoint 'responsible person'

New Delhi: Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and offered to resign taking full moral responsibility for the recent train accidents.

I met the Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi taking full moral responsibility. Hon’ble PM has asked me to wait. (5/5) — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) August 23, 2017

"I am extremely pained by the unfortunate accidents, injuries to passengers and loss of precious lives. It has caused me deep anguish," Suresh Prabhu tweeted.

He also said that he had devoted his blood and sweat for the betterment of the Railways in three years of his tenure as the minister.

He said, under the leadership of PM Modi he tried to overcome decades of neglect through systemic reforms in all areas leading to unprecedented investment and milestones.

The minister also stressed upon Modi's New India vision and said that the nation deserves a Railways which is efficient and modern, and promised that such a vision is in the making.

The railways minister's comments come hours after Delhi-bound Kaifiyat Express got derailed in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Atleast 50 people were injured in the incident as nine coaches of the Kaifiyat Express got derailed after colliding with a dumper at around 2:50 am between Pata and Achalda railway stations.

On August 19, 23 people were killed and 156 injured after fourteen coaches of Utkal Express got derailed near Muzzafarnagar in western Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the Congress on Wednesday accused Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu of having "utterly failed" in his job and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sack him and appoint a "responsible person" in the position.

"This responsibility business will not do. Either prime minister should sack the railways minister or he should accept his resignation. It is time for the prime minister to come forward and lay down a roadmap of safety for the railways," the Congress leader said.

According to official figures, 586 train accidents occured in the last five years, of which nearly 53 per cent were due to derailments.