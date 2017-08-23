The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Aug 24, 2017 | Last Update : 01:05 AM IST

India, All India

SC dismisses VK Sasikala's plea seeking review of her conviction in DA case

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 23, 2017, 5:27 pm IST
Updated : Aug 23, 2017, 5:28 pm IST

VK Sasikala has been lodged in Bengaluru central jail since Feb when the SC convicted her in a DA case.

Sasikala had moved the Supreme Court in May, seeking re-examination of its verdict holding her guilty in a disproportionate assets case. (Photo: PTI)
 Sasikala had moved the Supreme Court in May, seeking re-examination of its verdict holding her guilty in a disproportionate assets case. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea filed by AIADMK interim general secretary VK Sasikala, seeking review of her conviction in a disproportionate assets case.

Sasikala had moved the Supreme Court in May, seeking re-examination of its verdict holding her guilty in the case and sentencing her to 4-year imprisonment.

Sasikala has been lodged in Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru since February. The Supreme Court had on February 14 convicted her in a disproportionate assets case along with her two relatives VN Sudhakaran and Ilavarasi.

Tags: sasikala, sasikala plea, supreme court, disproportionate assets case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Cow with the face of a human being has left the internet stunned

2

Looking for a Lamborghini phone? Here it is for $2,450

3

Confirmed! Amitabh Bachchan to star in Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narsimha Reddy

4

Samsung’s Bixby now available in over 200 countries

5

Here's why you should eat more peaches

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham