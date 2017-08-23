SC dismisses VK Sasikala's plea seeking review of her conviction in DA case

VK Sasikala has been lodged in Bengaluru central jail since Feb when the SC convicted her in a DA case.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea filed by AIADMK interim general secretary VK Sasikala, seeking review of her conviction in a disproportionate assets case.

Sasikala had moved the Supreme Court in May, seeking re-examination of its verdict holding her guilty in the case and sentencing her to 4-year imprisonment.

Sasikala has been lodged in Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru since February. The Supreme Court had on February 14 convicted her in a disproportionate assets case along with her two relatives VN Sudhakaran and Ilavarasi.