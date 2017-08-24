The Asian Age | News



Sardar Sarovar Dam Protest: Indore High Court grants bail to Medha Patkar

ANI
Published : Aug 23, 2017, 8:48 pm IST
Updated : Aug 23, 2017, 9:25 pm IST

Patkar was on indefinite strike since July 27 to demand proper rehabilitation of Sardar Sarovar Dam project oustees.

On August 9, the renowned activist was arrested when she was on her way to Dhar after being discharged from Indore's Bombay Hospital. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 On August 9, the renowned activist was arrested when she was on her way to Dhar after being discharged from Indore's Bombay Hospital. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Indore: The Indore High Court on Wednesday granted bail to Narmada Bachao Andolan leader Medha Patkar two weeks after she was arrested on her way to Dhar from Indore's Bombay Hospital.

Patkar was on indefinite strike since July 27 to demand proper rehabilitation of Sardar Sarovar Dam project oustees. However, she and her co-activists were reportedly taken to the hospital on advice of physicians.

On August 9, the renowned activist was arrested when she was on her way to Dhar after being discharged from Indore's Bombay Hospital and was booked under Section 151 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to police, their sources had revealed that Patkar was going to Dhar to incite people to disrupt law and order.

As per the press note, Patkar, despite of clear orders by the Supreme Court, has been trying to disrupt the law and order situation in and around the Sardar Sarovar Dam area.

Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat is one of the biggest dams on the river and was one of the first focal points of the movement. It is one of the many dams under the Narmada Dam Project.

The main aim of the project is to provide irrigation and electricity to people in these states.

Tags: sardar sarovar dam, medha patkar, indore high court, narmada bachao andolan
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Indore

